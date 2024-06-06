Bowen Yang Finally Addresses His Dave Chappelle Moment On 'SNL'

“SNL” cast member Bowen Yang said Wednesday he was “confused” by comedian Dave Chappelle’s surprise appearance onstage during a January episode ― and was not trying to distance himself.

During the goodnight segment Yang appeared to tense up and withdraw at the sight of the suddenly there Chappelle, who has told anti-LGBTQ+ jokes. The Advocate described Yang’s demeanor as “visibly uncomfortable” when Chappelle appeared, and Deadline said he “didn’t seem too thrilled.”

Yang, who is gay, attempted to clarify what happened.

“I stand where I always stand on good nights,” he told Variety in an interview posted Wednesday. “It was not a physical distance that anyone was creating. It had to do with so many things that were completely internal.”

Yang continued, “I was just confused, that was it.”

In the 2022 season, Yang was perceived by some to be part of a silent protest at the end of Chappelle’s guest-host gig when the “SNL” trouper didn’t show up onstage for Chappelle’s farewell, the Advocate reported.

Related...