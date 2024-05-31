BGT names last two finalists after 'nightmare' choice for judges

The Britain's Got Talent judges had a tough decision to face in the last semi-final of the ITV series.

What did you miss?

Britain's Got Talent has almost completed its grand final line-up as the last two semi-finalist acts have made it through to Sunday's show, with just the wild card spot left to be filled.

Comedian Alex Mitchell won the public vote, but the judges said they were facing a "nightmare" choice between magician Trixy and singers Denise and Stefan for the last place from Friday's show.

Eventually, they chose to go with Trixy, but confirmed that the judging was set to continue tonight as they were going to pick a wild card act to join the grand final.

What, how, and why?

Britain's Got Talent's 2024 final has just one spot left as the judges have named the last two semi-finalist acts staying in the competition.

Comedian Alex Mitchell, a primary school teacher who jokes about his neurological condition which causes tics in his stand-up routine, won the public vote saying: "I don't think you'll ever understand as a comedian who looks and sounds like me, playing the Hammersmith Apollo...this was everything."

Alex Mitchell won the public vote. (ITV)

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were left with a tough choice between the next most popular acts - magician Trixy, and blind husband and wife music act Denise and Stefan.

Tonioli voted first, saying: "My heart tells me to go for Denise and Stefan," but Dixon admitted: "This is a nightmare," as she was asked who she wanted to keep for the final.

Eventually, Dixon chose Trixy, as did Holden. Head judge Cowell, who has taken most of the semi-final decisions back to the public vote this week by evening out the scores, broke with tradition and said that while he could make an argument for either act, he was going to go with Trixy.

Trixy was put through to the final by the judges. (ITV/YouTube)

But the dream isn't over for the acts yet, as Cowell confirmed that there would be a wild card act going through who would be chosen by the judges to bring back for the final.

He said: "I think that after the show tonight, we're going to sit and have a huge argument."

What else happened on Britain's Got Talent?

Britain's Got Talent viewers were left laughing as Trixy appeared to accidentally reveal Alesha Dixon's big performance was actually pre-recorded.

More than an hour before the TV judge and singer took to the stage for a mash-up of her hits over the last 20 years, magician Trixy began his own act by congratulating her on her performance - flagging up that it wasn't airing live.

One viewer wrote on X: "Obsessed with Trixy outing Alesha for prerecording her “live” performance."

Someone else commented: "Trixy accidentally dropping it in that Alesha’s performance is pre-recorded."

Another person wrote: "Anyone else notice that he gave the game away and said great performance Alesha…. Guessing #BGT did a little bit of early filming…." as someone else added: "#BGT magician just revealed Alesha's performance later is a pre-rec (laughing emoji)."

Britain's Got Talent: The Final airs on ITV1 at 7.30pm on Sunday.

