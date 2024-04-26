Buckingham Palace shares rare update on King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has shared a rare update on how King Charles is doing after his cancer diagnosis.

According to the statement shared by the palace, Charles is expected to start easing back into his public duties. The statement said he will pay a visit to a local cancer treatment center to meet with specialists and patients.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the royal family revealed on Instagram.

The outing is set to take place on April 30 and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be by his side. The center the king will be visiting is not directly involved in his own cancer treatment.

“To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead,” the statement continued.

The palace revealed that the king will also meet with “their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government.”

Finally, the palace thanked the king’s supporters “as the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches.”

“Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

This news comes just a day after Prince William had his first solo outing since Princess Catherine was diagnosed with cancer as well. While William made students laugh with one of Princess Charlotte’s favorite jokes, the royal family has not offered an update on Kate’s cancer treatment since her initial statement.

Supporters in the comments section celebrated the king’s return to public duties.

“We’re so happy that The King will be back to engagements,” one commenter wrote.

“Thank goodness! Good news! Cheers to His Majesty! God Save the King,” another added.