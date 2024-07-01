Conservation Halton appoints Chandra Sharma as new CEO

The Conservation Halton Board is pleased to announce Chandra Sharma's appointment as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Chandra will begin her term with Conservation Halton on September 9, 2024.

Chandra Sharma has spent over two decades supporting the mandate of Ontario's conservation authorities. As Chief Administrative Officer of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, Chandra has successfully led transformative initiatives to advance strategic planning with sound performance measures, strengthen government and stakeholder relations, and enhance long-term financial sustainability while reducing reliance on municipal levies. She is also a member of the Canadian Institute of Planners and the Ontario Professional Planners Institute.

She serves on the Board of Conservation Ontario, the umbrella agency representing Ontario's 36 conservation authorities.

In previous senior leadership roles with Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Chandra ensured the effective development and implementation of cross-sectoral watershed management programs in Canada's largest urban centre, continuously focusing on strategic partnerships and community engagement.

The naming of Chandra Sharma as Conservation Halton's new CEO follows a three-month selection process and a Canada-wide search. Recruitment began after predecessor Hassaan Basit announced in February that he would be joining the City of Burlington as City Manager—a role he assumed in April 2024 following an outstanding career at Conservation Halton spanning almost 20 years.

Incoming CEO Chandra Sharma will work closely with Conservation Halton's interim leader, Barbara Veale, to ensure a smooth transition of duties. Barbara Veale is Conservation Halton's Senior Director of Watershed Management and Climate Change and has served as Acting Chief Administrative Officer since April 2024.

The Conservation Halton Board looks forward to welcoming Chandra Sharma into her new role this September.

"Chandra Sharma is widely recognized as a transformative and empowering leader who prioritizes the building of strong relationships with partners and the public," said Gerry Smallegange, Chair, Conservation Halton Board.

"She will be joining Conservation Halton with over 25 years of progressive experience in the sector and with a demonstrated track record of setting and achieving high standards of organizational excellence, including in the key areas of client service and fiscal responsibility."

"It has been an immense privilege to lead the critical work of conservation authorities for over two decades. I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Conservation Halton. My predecessor, Hassaan Basit, created a solid foundation to support our future work. I am committed to ensuring that we remain innovative and solutions-driven to address the needs of our growing communities and to continue to protect the health of our watersheds," said Chandra Sharma, Incoming Conservation Halton CEO.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter