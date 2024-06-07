Couple donates $72K to Wetaskiwin school

A former Wetaskiwin couple has lent a helping hand to students at Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

In an announcement Friday, Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools said Dr. Tuhin and his spouse Rita Bakshi donated $72,000, intending it to fund annual scholarships for two graduating Grade 12 students. Each student, who must have a plan to pursue their education at a skilled trade school will receive $1,500.

Representitives from Wetaskiwin Composite High School will present the scholarships to the 2024 graduating class during their awards celebration in November 2024.

Dr. Tuhin and Bakshi also donated $150,000 to a nursing program for NorQuest College’s Wetaskiwin branch in May.

Qiam Noori, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ponoka News