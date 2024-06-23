Demo Vinyl Record Of Beatles’ Debut Hit Hugely Valuable “As Paul McCartney’s Name Spelt Wrong”

The market for rare Beatles memorabilia shows no sign of slowing down, with a rare early single by the 1960s pop group expected to sell for up to £9,000 ($11,3900) at auction on Monday.

The BBC reports that the demo record contains the early hit song Love Me Do with its accompanying track PS I Love You, and is one of only 250 ever printed on vinyl, pressed and distributed to music TV and radio stations prior to the record’s release in October 1962.

The BBC quotes vinyl specialist Rob Smee explaining the value of the record lies in Paul McCartney’s name being misspelt as “McArtney.” He said:

“Being one of only 250 it is of particular interest to Beatles’ collectors and the misspelling of Paul McCartney’s name is both authentic and interesting in itself.”

The record will go up for auction at Stacey’s Auctioneer’s Sale in Chelmsford, Essex, UK on Monday. The auction house reports that the sale has attracted the interest of buyers from across the world.

Love Me Do was the debut single of The Beatles, peaking at number 17 o its release in October 1962. It went to the top of the US chart on its release there in 1964, and also went to number one in Australia and New Zealand.

