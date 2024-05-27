Downton Abbey and Handmaid's Tale stars join GoT bosses' new show

Tuppence Middleton and Bradley Whitford have joined the cast of upcoming show Death by Lightning, from the showrunners of Game of Thrones and 3 Body Problem.

The show is created by Mike Makowsky and will be based on the book Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard. Executive produced by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the series tells the story of James Garfield, the 20th US president, and his greatest admirer and later killer, Charles Guiteau.

Middleton, known for her roles in Downton Abbey and Sense8, is set to play Kate Chase Sprague, while The Handmaid's Tale star Bradley Whitford has been cast as Secretary of State James Blaine and Joker's Shea Whigham as Senator Roscoe Conkling.

The trio will feature alongside other previously announced cast members Michael Shannon as Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen as Guiteau. Betty Gilpin and Nick Offerman also star, alongside Stephen McKinley Henderson as Senator Blanche Bruce and Paula Malcomson as Guiteau's sister Franny Scoville.

Meanwhile, Benioff and Weiss have just seen their other new series 3 Body Problem has been renewed for season 2.

Speaking with Digital Spy earlier in the year, Benioff discussed how the mixed reactions to the final season of Game of Thrones impacted the new show.

"It's a different kind of pressure now," he said.

"I think it's more of a middle-aged pressure, but it's certainly there. And as far as the reaction to the last season, I mean, I think that's undeniable that there is some residual tension coming from that.

"But there's also not a whole lot you can do with that. You're just trying to make the best possible show you can, and that was our goal with 3 Body Problem."



3 Body Problem is available to stream on Netflix.

