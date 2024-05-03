Emmerdale's Tom King pressures Belle in baby storyline

Emmerdale spoilers follow.

Tom King has put pressure on Belle to have a baby in Emmerdale.

Friday's (May 3) episode revolved around Belle questioning whether she might be pregnant. While Tom has been adamant about the couple starting a family, Belle continues to have her doubts.

Belle doesn't yet know the full extent of the way her husband has been manipulating her as a way to control every aspect of her life.

The villain masterminded a fake break-in at their home to scare Belle, as well as staging a dognapping and attacking her best mate Vinny Dingle in a cruel act of revenge.

In the latest instalment of Emmerdale, Belle was relieved to find out from a pregnancy test that she wasn't expecting.

Tom tried to convince Belle that they should have a child now, dismissing her career ambitions and suggesting she has "plenty of time" to establish her new career at Take a Vow.

"If working is too much for you, you can go part-time and as a wedding planner, you could easily work from home," he insisted.

Belle wasn't willing to start a family right away, only for Tom to insist she was being "selfish" for putting her needs ahead of his.

As Tom continued to pile on the pressure, Belle finally relented and agreed they could start trying for a baby. She dropped her birth control pills in the bin in front of Tom.

However, once Tom left to go pick up some non-alcoholic wine, viewers saw a conflicted Belle retrieve her pills from the bin. She took one and then hid the other packets.

The tension between Belle and Tom will be explored more next week as they have a dinner party with Rhona and Marlon — who have been through their own struggles of late.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this story, organisations including Refuge (www.refuge.org.uk), New Beginnings Peer Support (www.newbeginningspeersupport.com) and Women's Aid (www.womensaid.org.uk) can provide further support and information. The 24-hour, freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247. The US National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text LOVEIS to 22522.

