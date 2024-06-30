Fridayy Reveals He Recorded Hook on Will Smith's New Song 4 Years Ago: 'It's a Blessing' (Exclusive)

The singer-songwriter spoke to PEOPLE about working with Smith on his brand-new single, "You Can Make It," which the latter will perform at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday

Getty(2) Fridayy; Will Smith

Will Smith’s brand-new song, “You Can Make It,” may have come as a surprise to fans when it dropped on Friday, but the single has apparently been years in the making.

On Sunday, June 30, Fridayy — who’s featured on the Oscar-winning actor’s track alongside the Sunday Service choir — spoke to PEOPLE at the 2024 BET Awards, where he discussed how the uplifting collaboration came about.

“I recorded that hook four years ago in my mom's house in 2020,” the BET Awards nominee revealed at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Related: Taraji P. Henson Is 'Excited to See' What Will Smith 'Has Up His Sleeve' for 2024 BET Awards Performance (Exclusive)

The “God Did” singer-songwriter also gave a shoutout to producer Ayo, one-half of Grammy-winning duo Ayo N Keyz, whom he said started working with Smith earlier this year.

“He played Will the hook, and Will added his verses on there,” he added, “so it's a blessing, bro.”

Fridayy also spoke to the power of his music — including his collaboration with Smith — standing the test of time, saying, “The type of music I make, like you said, it's hopeful, it’s motivational and it's timeless. I can make a hook five years ago, and it means something to people today.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty Fridayy attends the BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles

Smith will perform his collaboration with Fridayy — who’s nominated for best male R&B/pop artist — live for the first time at the BET Awards tonight. The actor explained the significance behind the new major release — his first in over five years — on social media on Friday, June 28, writing, “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me — to lift me and help me grow.”

He continued, “It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”



Related: See Every Star Arriving at the 2024 BET Awards

Smith’s latest single comes shortly after he told Extra this month he’s “been in the lab” working on new music for the last year and a half. “I have a project that is, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I’ve ever made,” shared the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star. “So, you know, I'm going to sneak that out on you in a month or so.”

The 2024 BET Awards air on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.