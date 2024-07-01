Shaboozey Performs 'A Bar Song' — and Remixes J-Kwon's 'Tipsy'! — at 2024 BET Awards

The rising country star performed a special rendition of his hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" with the St. Louis rapper for his 2024 BET Awards performance debut

There's a party down at the 2024 BET Awards, and Shaboozey is setting it off!

The rising country star, 29, performed live at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, treating audiences to his new hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” in the middle of a bustling bar set onstage.

The "My Fault" singer also surprised fans by bringing out rapper J-Kwon — whose 2004 "Tipsy" anthem is interpolated on Shaboozey's country single — to perform a special remix of their songs.

Kevin Winter/Getty Shaboozey performs onstage during the BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles

Earlier in the evening, Shaboozey walked the BET Awards carpet and talked about what it meant to perform at the awards show amid his massive breakout year.

“Man, it’s a dream come true, honestly man,” he said. “A couple years [ago], I was sitting about a hundred rows back watching people perform, so to be able to give my story on that stage is a dream come true — surreal.”

Speaking more on the recent renaissance of Black country artists gaining popularity, the “Vegas” artist described the defining moment as “amazing.”

“Country music is America’s music,” he added. “It’s music about different stories from different people in different walks of life. We can’t be missing those Black stories as well. You’ve got to hear those as well.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Shaboozey performs on stage during the BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles on June 30, 202

This month, Shaboozey opened up to PEOPLE about the impact of his epic year in music so far, which includes releasing his third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, and contributing to Beyoncé's acclaimed Cowboy Carter album.

“I've been doing music for such a long time, I've put a lot of time and years into it,” he shared. “I put so much into it that I feel like it’s just cool to see it working. Everybody hopes it works. To see it actually working, it’s unreal.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Shaboozey at the BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles

The “Sweet Honey Buckiin’” collaborator continued, “It feels like a dream. It feels like I'm definitely going to wake up at some point and be like, ‘damn, that s--- was a dream?’”

The 2024 BET Awards air on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.



