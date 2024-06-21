Heidi Klum strips down to her bra on 'Hot Ones,' leaving Sean Evans speechless

Heidi Klum is turning up the heat on "Hot Ones," where the spiciness of the wings led her to strip down to her bra.

The "America's Got Talent" judge appeared on the YouTube series, where celebrities eat hot wings and answer questions about their lives and expressed her reservations about participating in the playful show.

"I thought buttermilk would do the trick," KIum said as the wings got progressively hotter before chugging more milk and unbuttoning her shirt. Eventually, the supermodel took off her shirt which surprised host Sean Evans.

Spoiler alert: the famous blonde finished the "Hot Ones" challenge by eating all of the wings.

Klum told the "Hot Ones" host earlier on in the episode that she "couldn't believe how good I’m doing at this" but also noted she wasn't used to spicy foods because even if she peppered food for her four kids, "they would go, ‘Oh, mom, that’s a little hot."

“I’ve been always cooking and people who have been cooking also for my family, it’s always been super mild for the kids, so I feel like, this is going to be very hard for me today,” Klum told Evans.

Klum shares four children — including Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 — with ex-husband singer Seal.

Later on in the episode, things got spicy when Klum struck different poses in a red bra as Evans called out the names of different wing flavors featured on "Hot Ones."

Klum recently returned for another season at the judging panel on "AGT" alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. "America's Got Talent" Season 19 premiered on May 28 and airs every Tuesday on NBC.

This year, each of the celebrity judges will be granted two golden buzzers for use throughout the audition portion of the show, meaning nine acts will have the chance to skip further auditions and go straight to the live shows when they begin later this summer.

Contributing: Mary Walrath-Holdridge

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heidi Klum strips down on 'Hot Ones' after eating spicy wings