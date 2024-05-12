High school students in Moncton say cellphone restrictions help concentration in class

Jordan Steeves, Taija LeBlanc and Keira Boudreau say the cellphone ban is not new for them. But they are happy that every school will now be on the same page. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC - image credit)
A new cellphone policy introduced for all New Brunswick schools is nothing new for students at Harrison Trimble High in Moncton.

Starting in September, students across the province will have to place their devices "in a designated area of the classroom on silent mode," with phones only allowed for educational purposes or medical reasons.

But Harrison Trimble is one school that's way ahead when it comes to a policy of no cellphones in class.

Principal Gary Wilson said the rule has been in place for two years, with students expected to place their silenced phones in their book bags or backpacks during classes. They're only allowed to take them out during breaks.

Principal Gary Wilson said he walks around Harrison Trimble High School to make sure students are not distracted by cellphones during class hours. (Submitted by Gary Wilson)

Wilson said the research overwhelmingly shows that "using cellphones in class is harmful to kids, to their learning, their physical health and their mental health."

The ban at Harrison Trimble came out of a meeting three years ago, when teachers raised concerns about students being distracted in class because of their phones, he said.

'We should all be equal'

Jordan Steeves, a Grade 11 student at Harrison Trimble, says the rules around using phones at school are "pretty crazy."

He admits he got in trouble when he was caught texting during his music class.

"My music teacher comes right over my shoulder, snatches my phone out of my hand, doesn't even say anything, then hands it back to me and says, 'Walk this down to the office.'"

Taija LeBlanc and her friend Keira Boudreau, who are also in Grade 11, say they too have been caught with their cellphones.

However, both say that not using it during class helps with their concentration.

"I suggest just keep your phones away and don't take them out in front of teachers," LeBlanc said.

New Brunswick's Department of Education will ban the use of cellphones in classrooms beginning this fall. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Boudreau said she's happy the policy will soon be provincewide. "We should all be equal" at school, she said.

Steeves agrees.

"It is night and day, the difference between Grade 9 Trimble and Grade 11 Trimble," he said.

More students are "paying attention to the teacher," and are also involved in their work.

'Not everybody likes the rules'

Wilson said the rules have finally been accepted by both students and parents, and many supply teachers have told him they see a positive difference at Harrison Trimble compared to other high schools where they work.

The first time a student is caught with a cellphone during class, it goes to the teacher's desk.

"Second time it comes to the office, and you have to see the grumpy old principal to get it back," Wilson said.

Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton banned cellphone use in classrooms two years before the province decided to implement it. (CBC)

And on the third instance, it has to be picked up by the student's parents.

"Well you know, not everybody likes the rules, but part of growing up is learning to follow the rules, even the rules that you don't like. So initially there was some resistance, but overwhelmingly now it is not an issue," he said.

Wilson's advice to other principals bringing in a similar policy in September is to "get a new pair of walking shoes."

He still patrols the school, making sure students in class are engaged in their learning.

