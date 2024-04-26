IATSE’s Michael Miller On What It Will Take For New 3-Year Labor Deal: Strike Talk Podcast
After taking the temperature on how labor talks were going with Teamsters’ Lindsay Dougherty, Deadline Strike Talk co-hosts Billy Ray and Todd Garner get into things with Mike Miller, the VP and Director of Motion Pictures for IATSE. Miller sounds some encouraging notes here. Acknowledging that his members and everyone else has been beaten up by the 6 month shutdown of last year coming on the heels of the pandemic, he has found those on the other side of the table to be putting across a better vibe than in past negotiations. He believes his membership is concerned with job security and stability, as well as economic and physical health. But he makes it clear that that is no sign of weakness. IATSE members have no shortage of resolve toward getting a fair deal. While anything can happen in crunch time, the decided change of demeanor in early talks from what we heard last year gives some hope new labor deals can be made without another labor stoppage many will not be able to survive. Listen in.
Listen to the podcast here:
