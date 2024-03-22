James Corden enjoys Gavin and Stacey cast reunions as he takes in West End show

James Corden and Ruth Jones (Dave Benett)

James Corden’s return to the London stage clearly cannot come soon enough as the star headed out to the West End to catch a show.

The actor and chat show host, who is due to appear at The Old Vic later this year, was at a performance of Sister Act The Musical where he caught up with some of his Gavin and Stacey co-stars.

Corden, who was last seen on stage in the critical and commercial hit One Man, Two Guvnors, is set to play a troubled ex-serviceman in The Constituent opposite Anna Maxwell Martin as a backbench MP.

(Dave Benett)

Also in attendance on the night was Ruth Jones ,who co-wrote Gavin and Stacey with Corden as well as playing Nessa, and other cast members including Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis.

The hit TV show last aired in 2019 for a Christmas special and rumours of a return for another festive episode have been reported recently, although Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, said last month she knew nothing about a planned return.

Corden’s stage career has seen him play the National Theatre as well as the West End and Broadway and his role in One Man, Two Guvnors saw him win the best actor Tony Award in 2012.

The Constituent, written by Joe Penhall, will be at The Old Vic from June 13 toAugust 10.

Penhall, who also wrote the Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon, said he started writing the play in 2020 when he became “fascinated and appalled by the growing antipathy towards elected politicians”.