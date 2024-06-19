Justin Timberlake: What's next after his DWI arrest. Will his continue his tour?

One day after Justin Timberlake was arraigned on charges of driving while intoxicated, tickets remain on sale for his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour tour.

The "Selfish" singer was apprehended by police in the Hamptons at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department. Sag Harbor is part of the Hamptons, about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake was pulled over in his 2025 BMW after failing to stop at a stop sign and "maintain his lane of travel." "Upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Timberlake was operating his vehicle in an intoxicated position," according to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

What was Justin Timberlake intoxicated with?

Timberlake told police he had one martini, according to a report by The New York Times.

The singer was held overnight following his arrest and was released without bail following his Tuesday morning arraignment. Timberlake didn't submit to an alcohol test.

USA TODAY has reached out to Timberlake's representatives for comment.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776092385 ORIG FILE ID: 2131443402

When is Justin Timberlake's next court date?

Timberlake's next court date is July 26.

Will Justin Timberlake cancel his tour?

The 43-year-old's arrest comes ahead of two concerts on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Chicago this weekend.

As of Wednesday, tickets were still available for the two Chicago shows, but Stubhub reported tickets for the Friday and Saturday shows were "selling fast."

The "Mirrors" singer, actor and former member of the boyband NSYNC announced the tour in January, his first in five years. The North American leg of the tour kicked off in April at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, with stops including cities in the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K.

Timberlake's return to the stage follows the release of his sixth album, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Timberlake performed several free shows, including a stop in his hometown of Memphis, New York City and Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles show in March included a surprise performance of his song "Paradise," which features his NSYNC bandmates.

Videos on social media showed Timberlake standing as the curtain behind him slowly revealed Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. The crowd instantly went wild, screaming louder than the group as they began singing.

The group performed "Paradise" and "Bye Bye Bye" together, bridging their new music with their classic hit. The night marked their first performance with all five band members since their reunion at the 2013 VMAs.

Contributing: Jay Stahl and KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Timberlake arrested for driving intoxicated