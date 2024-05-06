Kim Kardashian Greeted With Loud Boos At Tom Brady’s ‘Greatest Roast Of All Time’ Netflix Special

Kim Kardashian made a special appearance on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and was greeted with loud boos.

The entrepreneur and reality TV star was presented by Kevin Hart to give a toast during the comedy special and was booed by the audience at the Kia Forum.

“Alright, alright, alright,” Kardashian said as the boos grew louder.

Hart was heard saying, “Whoa! Whoa!”

When the boos subsided, Kardashian continued with her roast concentrating on Brady.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she joked.

Kardashian delivered another joke likening Brady’s appearance to her stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would’ve never worked out,” Kardashian said of a relationship with Brady. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair… You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

A meme showing “the evolution of Tom Brady” appeared on screen, showing the transformation of Brady’s physical appearance and ending up looking like Jenner.

Kardashian continued, “Part of me thinks you would want to entrust me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must’ve been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world, who proved you could do anything in this next chapter in your life. You can become a commentator, a far-right Republica, or even a strong, confident woman.”

Tom Brady meme on Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time’

Kardashian ended her toast invoking O.J. Simpson, saying, “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you. But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

See the video of Kardashian getting booed below.

They're booing Kim Kardashian pic.twitter.com/bJyHRUAaNY — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 6, 2024

