Kim Kardashian Makes a Shining Entrance in Metal Lace Margiela Gown for Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet
Kim Kardashian sparkled in antique brocade at the Met Gala on Monday in New York. The Skims founder opted for a custom Maison Margiela look designed by the label’s creative director, John Galliano.
Featuring a silver corset and a gray cashmere cardigan, the skirt of Kardashian’s ensemble was crafted with tooled metal and mirrored fragments evoking botanical motifs, including flowers, leaves and sprigs, which were embellished with pearls and crystal pendants.
More from WWD
Inside the John Galliano Documentary: Antisemitism, Napoleon Complex and Dior
Mindy Kaling Blossoms in Sculptural Gaurav Gupta Dress Inspired by Billowing Flowers at Met Gala 2024
Kardashian’s look was similar to a design Galliano sent down the runway during Margiela’s spring 2024 couture presentation.
The reality star wore her platinum blond tresses in beachy waves, while her makeup consisted of brown eye shadow and a nude lip.
Galliano also dressed two of this year’s Met Gala co-chairs, Zendaya and Bad Bunny, who traveled up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic stairs in custom Margiela and Christian Louboutin Tabis.
Kardashian attended Margiela’s spring 2024 couture show in Paris in January, where she was accompanied by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates
The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” nods to the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibit, which will open to the public on Friday. The 2024 event is notably co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.
See more looks on the Met Gala red carpet below.
Launch Gallery: Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos, Live Updates
Best of WWD
The Most Dramatic Met Gala Arrivals Through the Years: Lady Gaga's Transformative Performance, Kim Kardashian Goes Dark and More
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Style Evolution: The Sheer Debut, Armani Wedding Dress and Sharp Suiting Through the Years
Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Through the Years [PHOTOS]