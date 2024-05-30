Kim Kardashian Recalls 'Fun Moments' with Her Divorce Lawyer — Including Telling Her 'Don't Ever Let Me Do This Again'

While having dinner with her mother Kris Jenner and Ryan Murphy, the 'American Horror Story' creator pitched Kim her own series where she'd play a high-powered divorce lawyer

Taylor Hill/Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty (L) Kim Kardashian and Laura Wasser

Kim Kardashian is ashamed to admit that she and her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasserman, have formed a close bond over the years.

While grabbing dinner with Ryan Murphy and her mother Kris Jenner on the Thursday, May 30 episode of The Kardashians, the trio dished about Kim's future in acting and the potential for her to helm her own series with the help of the American Horror Story producer.

When Ryan pitched a series where Kim would play the world's "best, most expensive divorce lawyer" who leads an all-female firm, the SKIMS founder agreed that the premise was "on brand" and admitted she was intrigued by the offer.

Kim acknowledged she had many things on her plate, but told cameras of her desire to follow through with her acting career after her stint on AHS. As Ryan brainstormed ideas and imagined people get "very close" to their lawyers and "tell them everything," Kim laughed and opened up about the relationship she had with her own divorce attorney.

"I mean there's even so many fun moments with like Laura and I where I'm just like, 'Don't ever let me do this again!'" the reality star recalled. "Then the next [divorce], she would be like 'Hi, you reminded me last time, don't ever let you do this again.'"

Having guided her through two of her divorces, Kim said that Laura knows "enough to know" to keep her from going down the wrong path with her relationships.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

"She just is like so funny," she laughed.

Kim's love life has been well documented over the years. She's been married three times: first to music producer Damon Thomas, then to former NBA player Kris Humphries (which infamously lasted just 72 days) and most recently to Kanye West, whom she divorced in 2021 and shares four children with.

Since the dissolution of her marriage to Kanye, Kim has moved on to bigger and brighter things within her career. The television personality made her AHS debut as Siobhan Walsh, a publicist who is urging Emma Roberts’ character Anna to stray away from her hope to be a mother and focus on becoming a famous actress.

FX Kim Kardashian in 'American Horror Story'

In January, Emma opened Extra about acting alongside Kim as well as her favorite parts of working with Ryan.

“She’s amazing, she’s a pro,” the actress said. “She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much.”

“Ryan has an idea of everything down to the detail of your shoes, so I love working with him because he doesn’t do just one thing,” she explained. “He creates entire worlds and takes concepts on paper that sound like one thing and ‘Ryan Murphafies’ them.”



New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET/9 p.m. PT on Hulu.

