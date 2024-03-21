Maggie Q To Star As Renée Ballard In ‘Bosch’ Spinoff Series For Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Maggie Q is set to headline Prime Video’s untitled Renée Ballard series, a Bosch spinoff about the LAPD’s Cold Case Division. This marks the first series in Amazon MGM Studios’ Bosch franchise that is not led by Titus Welliver. Amazon declined comment.

The untitled series follows Detective Renée Ballard (Q), who is tasked with running the LAPD’s new cold-case unit — a poorly funded, all-volunteer unit with the largest case load in the city. Ballard approaches these frozen-in-time cases with empathy and determination. When she uncovers a larger conspiracy during her investigations, she’ll lean on the assistance of her retired ally, Harry Bosch (Welliver), to navigate the dangers that threaten both her unit and her life.

The franchise is inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly. Connelly, Michael Alaimo, and Kendall Sherwood executive produce. Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate executive produce for Fabel Entertainment, with Jasmine Russ as co-executive producer. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider co-executive produces for Hieronymus Pictures.

The Renée Ballard character, which has not appeared on either Bosch or Bosch: Legacy, is based on Det. Mitzi Roberts from the LAPD.

Connelly’s Renée Ballard series consists of six books. The character was introduced in 2017’s The Late Show, named after the night shift that Ballard works. It was followed by Dark Sacred Night in 2018, The Night Fire in 2019, The Dark Hours in 2021 and Desert Star in 2022. The sixth book, The Waiting, is scheduled for release November 5.

Renée Ballard and Maggie Q share similar background — both were born and raised in Hawaii. Q is known for her starring roles as FBI Agent Hannah Wells on the ABC/Netflix drama series Designated Survivor and the title role on the CW action series Nikita.

Q was most recently seen in the Skydance & Apple TV+ action comedy The Family Plan with Mark Wahlberg, which became the most viewed movie ever for the service at the time of its debut. Her other film credits include The Protégé, Fear the Night, The Divergent Series, Live Free or Die Hard and Mission: Impossible III. She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.

The Renée Ballard series is the second Bosch spinoff to get a series green light. It joins Bosch: Legacy, starring Welliver, which is headed to its third season.

