All About Mike Myers' 3 Kids: Spike, Sunday and Paulina

Mike Myers is the father of two daughters and one son, who he shares with his wife Kelly Tisdale

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Mike Myers with his son, Spike Meyers, at the premiere of 'Stranger Things' season 4 in New York City in May 2022.

Get to know Mike Myers' kids!

The Austin Powers star and his wife Kelly Tisdale are the parents of three children, daughters Sunday and Paulina, and son Spike.

One year after the couple tied the knot in 2010, they welcomed their firstborn Spike in September 2011. They later had daughters Sunday and Paulina in April 2014 and November 2015, respectively.

Myers has gushed about becoming a dad since welcoming his first child. "Anyone who tells you fatherhood is the greatest thing that can happen to you, they are understating it. I am the happiest I have ever been in my life,” Myers said during an interview with Deadline in 2013.

“I knew I wanted to be a father, I didn’t know it was going to be this awesome or that my kid would come out so beautiful and lovely," he told the outlet while promoting his directorial debut, Supermensch: The Legend Of Shep Gordon at the time.

As his kids grew older, Myers would give glimpses of their budding personalities to the public when speaking about them in interviews. In September 2022, the Shrek star admitted that his three kids aren't very excited about anything he does.

"They're remarkably unexcited about anything [I do]," Myers told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of his new film Amsterdam, even if he got to work with Taylor Swift on the David O. Russell-directed movie. "You know, which is great."

However, Myers has previously shared that his son "is a fan" of his work and he has occasionally stepped out alongside his father at premieres and red carpet events.

Read on to learn more about Mike Myers' three kids: Spike, Sunday and Paulina.

Spike Myers, 12

Nina Westervelt/Rolling Stone via Getty Mike Meyers and his son, Spike, hang with Steve Buscemi at a New York premiere in December 2022.

Myers and Kelly welcomed their first child, son Spike, on Sept. 29, 2011. He was born one year after the couple got married in 2010.

Prior to his firstborn's birth, Myers told PEOPLE that one of his former Saturday Night Live castmates was one of the first people to reach out with advice. “When news of my wife Kelly being pregnant got out, I got a call from Adam Sandler, who lives in L.A.,” he said at the time.

"He called me up and he said, ‘You’re going to love fatherhood,'" continued Myers. "He said it’s like that first time you fall in love and you’re 12 years old, only every day... I had no idea how true that was going to be."

Spike has taken an interest in his dad's movies, particularly the Austin Powers franchise. In 2018, Myers told PEOPLE that his son "keeps asking me, 'Where's the fourth Austin Powers?', which is the weirdest thing. I'm like, 'Get off my back. I'm doing my best.'"

When speaking about his kids on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2022, Myers noted that Spike "is a fan" of his work. "He likes my stuff, thank God," the proud father of three said of his eldest child on the show.

Spike is such a fan that Myers revealed on SiriusXM that he "has Austin Powers I memorized."

In December 2022, Spike stepped out alongside his dad at the If These Walls Could Sing premiere in New York City.

Outside of the rare red carpet appearances and mentions in his dad's interviews, Spike maintains a low profile in comparison to Myers' life in the public eye.



Sunday Myers, 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards in February 2019.

Myers and Kelly welcomed their second child, daughter Sunday, on April 11, 2014. "We couldn’t be happier," the proud parents told PEOPLE in a statement at the time of their little girl's birth.

In comparison to Spike who's "a fan" of Myers' work, the actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2022 that his youngest kids are "not so much" into his projects. "They're New Yorkers, so you know it's hard."

"They watch Shrek. They don't like it. They like Cat in the Hat," Myers said later in the interview. "It's awful."

Unlike her brother Spike, Sunday doesn't make public appearances with her dad and remains primarily out of the spotlight.

Paulina Myers, 8

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale at an event in February 2019.

Myers and Kelly welcomed their third child, daughter Paulina, on Nov. 2, 2015. At the time of her birth, a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE they were "elated" about her arrival.

The actor opened up about his youngest a few years later, raving about fatherhood and breaking down each of his kids' distinct personalities. "They're super funny, each of them," he said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in June 2018.

At the time of the interview, Myers noted that Spike was eight years old, Sunday was four and Paulina was two. "This is the happiest time of my life. It's unbelievable," he said. "I'm so thrilled because I started late and I didn't know what was going to happen, but they're all completely different."

He explained, "Spike, my son, has an opinion. Sunday has an agenda. And my youngest has a demonic possession. She's very, very, insanely outgoing and tough, too!"

Myers revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live in May 2022 that Paulina isn't as big a fan of his work in comparison to her big bro Spike. But like Sunday, the actor blamed it on "the New Yorker" in her and gave the audience a few scenarios to back up his claim.

"I'll say something like, 'You have to go to bed now.' And my youngest... goes, 'You're boring,'" Myers recalled of Paulina. He said she reacted the same way when he tried to read her his book, Mike Myers Canada.

"'Your book is boring,'" he remembered Paulina telling him. "'Your essence is boring, your body of work is boring, Canada is boring!'" he continued, jokingly.

Paulina doesn't make public appearances with her dad and remains out of the spotlight, like her sister Sunday.



