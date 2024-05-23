Millions brace for more severe weather as storm onslaught continues

Millions across the central and eastern U.S., including in some states that have been ravaged by tornadoes, were bracing for more severe weather as the onslaught of powerful storms pushes ahead into the weekend.

Most of the central and eastern U.S. on Thursday was at risk of fierce weather conditions, from Texas to North Dakota and from Georgia through New England, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Winds at speeds of 75-85 mph, large hail and a few tornadoes were "probable" across a stretch of the Great Plains, including Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri through the afternoon and into the evening.

To the East, severe thunderstorms were forecast to move over Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

For a week, the central U.S. has not been able to rest from the persistent, sometimes deadly storms. A series of storms unleashed tornadoes across half a dozen states, killing at least five people in Iowa, injuring dozens of others and inflicting widespread damage estimated in the tens of millions. On Wednesday, suspected tornadoes hit parts of central Texas, destroying homes and triggering rescue operations.

5 killed, dozens injured in Iowa following potent storms, tornadoes

Greenfield, a small southwestern Iowa town with a population of just over 2,000, got the worst of the storms on Tuesday. A EF-3 tornado with 136 to 165 mph winds, tore through the area, flattening homes and decimating businesses. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement Wednesday that four people were killed and at least 35 were injured.

Authorities also said a woman was killed when her car was blown off the road near Corning, Iowa, about 30 miles southwest of Greenfield. Teams with the weather service reviewed nearly two dozen reports of tornadoes across Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois from Tuesday.

Widespread damage in Temple, Texas

On Wednesday, storms spun up twisters in central Texas, including a possible tornado that ravaged the city of Temple, just south of Waco. Videos and photos online show windows blown out, ceilings caved in and trees toppled onto homes. Local authorities issued a disaster declaration and urged residents to stay home. No injuries or deaths have been reported, the city said Wednesday.

"First responders are prioritizing life-saving calls as they work through a high volume of emergency requests," the city said in a statement. "If you can stay home, please do so. Some roads are dangerous, closed, or impassible."

Severe weather has been constant across the central U.S since storms pummeled eastern Texas last week, killing eight people in the Houston area and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses just before an intense heat wave.

Parts of northwest Illinois saw wind gusts of up to 50 mph during a storm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Dozens of power lines were damaged.

Storms to slam central, eastern US through the weekend

Through the rest of the week and into Memorial Day weekend, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will slam the central U.S. before expanding to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Monday.

On Friday, a swath of the region, from Texas to the Ohio Valley, will be soaked by passing storms, brining up to 6 inches or rain to some local areas, according to AccuWeather. Outdoor weekend plans will be hampered, especially across the Plains and parts of the Midwest, meteorologists warned.

Contributing: John Bacon, Kyle Werner, Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez, Jorge L. Ortiz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Severe weather threat as parts of US still in crosshairs of storms