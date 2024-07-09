Nicolas Cage Shares 1 Thing He's 'Terrified' Will Happen After He Dies

Nicolas Cage is worried that Hollywood will “steal” his face and body once he’s dead.

The “Face/Off” star admitted as much in an interview Monday with The New Yorker and, while he’s primarily concerned about Hollywood’s burgeoning use of artificial intelligence, Cage has also been used for viral internet memes since 2009 — and he still isn’t used to it.

The topic came up mid-interview when Cage noted he has to get a “scan” or two done.

“Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know,” he told the outlet. “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I. ... God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage has starred in 120 films and has portrayed virtually every archetype there is, from reluctant hero and heartthrob to villainous vampire. The actor, who’s played a resourceful thief — and has seen his face stolen on-screen before — is now worried about life imitating art.

“And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up?” Cage said Monday. “Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead?”

“I don’t want you to do anything with it!” the actor continued.

Cage isn’t the only star alarmed by the artificial use of his likeness, which became a core subject of last year’s SAG-AFTRA negotiations with major film studios. Samuel L. Jackson previously urged actors to reject contracts containing the words “in perpetuity.”

Cage said he "used to be in control" of his likeness before the internet came along. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Cage is already familiar with his face being warped and wielded, however, as it’s been a template for viral memes for 15 years now. A montage of his most manic scenes has drawn 1 million views, meanwhile, and a forum on Reddit created in his honor boasts 153,000 users.

The actor said Monday that people “become fascinated with movie stars” but essentially meme them to death “so fast” that it’s “almost become a joke” — only to “dispose of them and go to the next guy.” Cage himself is still navigating just how best “to surf that” wave.

“I used to be in control of that. I don’t think I’m in control of that anymore,” he told The New Yorker, adding: “When I signed up to be a film actor, we didn’t have the Internet. We didn’t have cell phones with cameras. I didn’t know this was going to happen to me.”

