'Only Lord Almighty' can make me quit the race: Biden

STORY: :: Biden in an ABC interview says only the 'Lord Almighty'

could oust him from the presidential race

Biden says only the 'Lord Almighty' could oust him from the presidential race in an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Friday, after facing questions about his shaky performance in a recent debate with Donald Trump.

:: (If you can be convinced that you cannot defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?)

:: "It depends if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I might do that."

"I'm not going to do that. (You're sure?) Yeah, I'm sure. Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'd get out of the race. The Lord Almighty's not coming down."

:: July 5, 2024

:: Madison, Wisconsin

:: He also calls his debate against Donald Tump 'a bad episode'

:: “It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition, I was exhausted. I didn’t listen to my instincts in terms of preparing. I had a bad night. “

:: (“You say you were exhausted. And I know you have said that before as well, but you came, and you did have a tough month, but you came home from Europe about 11 or 12 days before the debate, spent six days in Camp David. Why wasn’t that enough rest time? Enough recovery time?”)

:: “Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible. As a matter of fact, the docs with me, I asked them if they did a COVID test to try to figure out what was wrong. And did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus, I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold."

He added that it was no one else's fault but his own, and that he hadn't rewatched his debate performance.

Biden's comments came in a clip of an interview that is being closely watched by Democrats concerned about the president's ability to serve another four years, or beat Republican Trump in November’s election, after his faltering debate performance on June 27.