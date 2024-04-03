Outlander's Caitriona Balfe confirms "old cast" return for final season

Lionsgate+

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has confirmed that a couple of original cast members will be returning for season eight as filming gets underway.

The actress appeared in a video on Outlander's Instagram account this week alongside co-star Sam Heughan. They discussed their first week back on set, before revealing to fans that Lauren Lyle and Cesar Domboy were reprising their roles as Marsali and Fergus Fraser.

In the clip, Balfe teased they'd been filming with both "new cast" and "old cast" before turning the camera round to Lyle and Domboy in costume.

"Do you know what else we have? We have some old cast," she said to Heughan before adding: "Shall we say hi to them?"

Related: Outlander's Tobias Menzies addresses possible final season return

"I thought we got rid of you! We thought we got rid of you!" Heughan joked to the pair, while Lyle said it was "good to be home".



"We're glad you're back," Heughan told the pair in the final moments of the video.

Balfe then added: "Welcome baaack."

Lyle and Domboy's characters have been noticeably absent from season seven after the season six finale saw the pair leave to start a new life away from Fraser's Ridge.

But fans sure seemed happy to see that the pair back for the final season.

"The Fraser Clan, together again, my heart is so full!" one person commented on the social media upload, while another added: "I'm glad the originals came back and they didn't re-cast!"

Lionsgate+

Related: First trailer for Outlander star Lauren Lyle's shark thriller

Although filming for the eighth and final season of Outlander is officially underway, fans will have to wait a little while longer to see it. That's because the show won't release the second half of season seven until November this year.

Story continues

Despite the lengthy wait, executive producer Maril Davis promised the second half of the season would be "even more exciting" to watch.

"It's like the second half does not give you time to breathe. There are so many ups and down for everyone and so many life moments," she told Digital Spy last August.

"I can't even put it into words – the second half is going to be even crazier than the first."

Outlander airs on Starz in the US, and streams via Prime Video in the UK.

You Might Also Like