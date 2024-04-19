P.E.I. teachers' union concerned about lack of subs for French classes

CBC
·3 min read
The substitute teacher shortage on P.E.I. is particularly affecting French-language education and schools in West Prince. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News - image credit)
The substitute teacher shortage on P.E.I. is particularly affecting French-language education and schools in West Prince. (Kate Dubinski/CBC News - image credit)

The union representing Prince Edward Island public school teachers says the current lack of substitutes, particularly those who can teach in French, is causing challenges in classrooms.

The P.E.I. Teachers' Federation (PEITF) says if not dealt with, the shortage could lead to the kind of dire situations happening in some other provinces, such as schools cancelling classes.

"We're scared that because of the shortage in the rest of the country, it's going to be even more difficult to recruit in the future," said Andy Doran, president of the PEITF.

He said the lack of qualified substitute teachers has been an issue for a while but is getting worse, particularly for French immersion and French first-language classes.

Andy Doran is the president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation. Taken April 19, 2024.
Andy Doran is the president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation. Taken April 19, 2024.

Andy Doran, president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation, says uncertified substitutes can affect classroom learning. (Mary-Helen McLeese/CBC)

The substitute shortage is particularly affecting the West Prince area of the province, Doran said.

The result is that if a school can't find a qualified substitute, a principal or administrator may cover the class, or an uncertified community member may come in.

"They're doing what they can, but unfortunately that affects the learning that's going on in the classroom," Doran said.

In 2022, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the province changed its rules so that only one year of post-secondary education — as opposed to two — is needed to become an uncertified substitute on P.E.I.

'Improve classroom conditions'

Teachers are tired, Doran said, and the conditions in classrooms are challenging.

"We need to improve classroom conditions so that teachers want to be teachers, so that they want to stay here," he said.

"If I was a teacher today and I faced the challenges that they may have — with the violence in the classrooms and the lack of substitute teachers — it would be a challenge for me to get through a day as well."

P.E.I. Education Minister Natalie Jameson at the P.E.I. legislature April 19, 2024.
P.E.I. Education Minister Natalie Jameson at the P.E.I. legislature April 19, 2024.

Natalie Jameson, P.E.I.'s education minister, says the province will begin work in the fall on a holistic workforce strategy for the provincial school system. (Mary-Helen McLeese/CBC)

The issue of substitute teachers made it to the floor of the P.E.I. legislature Friday during question period.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly asked P.E.I.'s education minister whether it was a suitable solution to have uncertified substitutes teaching students.

"A lot of times we're having to move resource teachers and a lot of times principals are having to go and [teach]," said McNeilly.

'Need to be planning ahead'

Education Minister Natalie Jameson told CBC News she understands the difficulties facing teachers, and that her department is working on teacher recruitment and retention.

"It's not lost on me that these are challenges that schools are facing and that teachers are facing," Jameson said.

Including uncertified substitute teachers, there are 550 subs in the Public Schools Branch right now and 50 in the Commission Scolaire de Langue Française, she said.

Jameson said P.E.I. is better-positioned than most jurisdictions in Canada since the province recruited many subs during and just after the pandemic, but she knows the work isn't over.

"We always need to be planning ahead and that's precisely what we're doing," she said.

This fall, the province will begin work on a holistic workforce strategy for schools that will include teachers, educational assistants, custodial staff, bus drivers and more, Jameson said.

She also said the province works with UPEI's faculty of education to get Island students into its programs, particularly the French-language bachelor of education program.

Doran said the teachers' union has no complaints about the government's current actions, but it wants more future planning to avoid the teacher shortage some Canadian jurisdictions are facing.

"We want to fix the issues now so that we don't face that in the future," he said.

The PEITF's contract expires at the end of August, so the union will soon be entering collective bargaining with the province.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Maryland high school student arrested after authorities discovered a 129-page document detailing school shooting plan, police say

    A Maryland high school student was arrested and charged with threat of mass violence after police say they discovered evidence revealing the teen had plans to commit a school shooting, authorities said Thursday.

  • Profs call Ford government bill 'political inference' on campus

    Some Ontario academics are waging a campaign against new legislation from Premier Doug Ford's government that they say would pave the way for political interference on campus. Bill 166, called the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, would give the minister of colleges and universities sweeping powers over campus anti-racism and mental health policies.While the government says the intent of the legislation is to ensure safety and support for post-secondary students, a growing g

  • Parents had right to receive presentation in English after all: Quebec Education Ministry

    English-speaking parents of children with learning difficulties who were denied an English information session last week were entitled to have the presentation in a language other than French, Quebec's Education Ministry says.The clarification comes after parents and the interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party decried the additional barrier to seeking information about educational programs for children.The online meeting on April 11 was specifically for a group of parents whose children are a

  • N.S. post-secondary students graduate with among the highest debt: Statistics Canada

    Georgia Saleski wants to get a master's degree and take the next step in their post-secondary education.But two years after graduating with a kinesiology degree from Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., it's not a lack of ambition standing in the way.A mountain of debt will follow the 23-year-old and many other Nova Scotia graduates well into their adulthood.New Statistics Canada data shows that post-secondary graduates in the province have among the highest levels of student debt, and are less

  • Pennsylvania board's cancellation of gay actor's school visit ill-advised, education leaders say

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board's cancellation of an upcoming appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy was ill-advised and sends a hurtful message, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, education officials said. A member of Cumberland Valley School District’s board cited concerns about what he described as Pancholy's activism and “lifestyle” before the board voted unanimously Monday to cancel his appearance at a May 22 assembly at the Mountain View Middl

  • A Pennsylvania school district canceled a gay ‘30 Rock’ actor’s event, citing his ‘lifestyle.’ Parents are fighting back.

    Parents in the Cumberland Valley School District are petitioning for the board to overturn its decision to cancel an event featuring ’30 Rock’ actor Maulik Pancholy.

  • Police Identify 7 Suspects In 'Potentially' Anti-LGBTQ Attack On 2 Michigan State Students

    The two victims may have also been targeted because of their racial identities.

  • Opinion: To combat antisemitism, start by following the law

    For those who are not motivated by principle to stop this antisemitic misconduct, I have a simple message for you: You have to do it anyway because you need to follow the law, writes David Schizer.

  • Climate change education needs review, say experts

    Cambridge Press & Assessment survey says students need to be empowered with skills and knowledge.

  • Columbia University: Ilhan Omar's daughter suspended and 108 arrested for Gaza protest

    Democratic politician Ilhan Omar's daughter is suspended from college for participating.

  • 'Not a religion': Florida governor signs school chaplain bill, says Satanists not welcome

    The devil is in the details after Ron DeSantis denies Satanists as potential school chaplains

  • Biden’s new Title IX rules protect LGBTQ+ students, but avoid addressing transgender athletes

    The rights of LGBTQ+ students will be protected by federal law and victims of campus sexual assault will gain new safeguards under rules finalized Friday by the Biden administration. The new provisions are part of a revised Title IX regulation issued by the Education Department, fulfilling a campaign pledge by President Joe Biden. He had promised to dismantle rules created by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who added new protections for students accused of sexual misconduct. Notably abse

  • Gaza children yearn for school days before war

    STORY: This ruined building in the southern Gaza Strip used to be Abed al-Qara and Muhammad al-Fajem's school. The 10-year-old friends from eastern Khan Younis, traumatized from six months of war, stare at its destroyed shell.Once a place of learning, the school is now riddled with bullets. Papers are scattered across gutted classrooms. Posters peel off the walls. Damaged books line the floors. It's a grim reminder of their studies and time spent with friends. For fifth grader al-Qara, those days feel like a distant memory. “What is this destruction? Destruction. We used to study in these schools, and we used to play in the playground. They would bring us the toys. We would go out during recess. We would go to the classroom and walk around. The principle would come to the classrooms. He would give us the books. We would go there and see who is coming and going; we would stand at the school gate. We were living (well).”The battered school represents the shattered dreams of many young Gazans, and highlights all they have lost since the conflict began.Hamas militants from the enclave attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.Israel's retaliatory air and ground offensive has killed over 33,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. Much of Gaza looks just like this - reduced to rubble and wasteland. That includes many schools, which, with children making up about half of Gaza's 2.3 million population, have a critical place in society. Palestinians across the densely packed enclave face severe shortages of water, food, medicine and healthcare.Many young students who were hungry to learn, are now simply hungry. They wonder if they will ever be able to pack their books and go back to school again. Sat on the school's rubble, teacher Muhammad al-Khudari reflects on the wide-scale ruin of Gaza's education system.“There is destruction on the level of educational institutions and spaces, (resulting) in the destruction of educational life. There is destruction of universities. Almost all of the Gaza Strip’s universities have been destroyed; almost all schools have been destroyed, along with kindergartens. There is complete destruction of the Gaza Strip and the education sector of the Gaza Strip."Gazans of all ages are desperate for signs that the fighting will end. But there are none.Mediators have failed to narrow differences between both sides enough to secure a ceasefire, despite proposals being passed back and forth.Still, some like al-Fajem have not lost all hope, despite having lost friends in the conflict. He says he was a high achiever in class, and hopes to study in tents instead.“This is the school that we lived in," he says. "It was the best school.”

  • NYPD arrest dozens of pro-Palestine protesters at Columbia University

    Officers in riot gear clear out tent encampment and detain dozens occupying the campus lawn

  • Former IPS teacher accused of encouraging fighting

    WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson details the disturbing allegations against a former IPS teacher that is accused of fostering a fight club inside the classroom.

  • Over 100 people arrested as NYPD breaks up pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University, law enforcement source says

    At least 30 people were detained by New York Police Department officers, CNN witnessed, as police entered Columbia University on Thursday to disperse a pro-Palestinian protest that began a day earlier as the university’s president testified before a House committee about the school’s response to antisemitism.

  • Columbia University president defends efforts to combat antisemitism

    The Columbia University head faced lawmakers' questions as a free-speech debate rages about student protests.

  • Students at more universities announce solidarity rallies after 108 pro-Palestinian activists are arrested at Columbia

    Dozens of activists denouncing Israel’s war in Gaza remain camped out on the West Lawn of Columbia University on Friday, a day after New York City police arrested more than 100 people on suspicion of criminal trespass during a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Appearance After Fan Comments on Bikini Pic: 'I Love This Body'

    The Lemme co-founder is thankful for her body because it "gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby"

  • Shania Twain is unrecognisable with butt-skimming peroxide blonde hair

    Shania Twain just shared snaps with super long peroxide blonde hair. It's giving 00's Jessica Simpson and we're not mad at it.