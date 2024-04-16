Pamela Anderson to star opposite Liam Neeson in 'Naked Gun' reboot

Pamela Anderson is set to help Liam Neeson reload the "Naked Gun" franchise.

The "Baywatch" actress, 56, will star opposite Neeson as the love interest in a reboot of the police comedy series that originally starred Leslie Nielsen, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The news was previously reported by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the TV series "Police Squad!," the original "Naked Gun" trilogy starred Nielsen as foolish lieutenant Frank Drebin. Priscilla Presley portrayed the love interest in all three films.

Akiva Schaffer ("Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping") is directing the new "Naked Gun," which is set for a July 2025 release, Paramount Pictures previously announced.

In a March interview with ComingSoon.net, Neeson, 71, admitted he is "slightly nervous" about showing off his comedic chops in "The Naked Gun" after a career focused almost entirely on serious films like "Schindler's List" and "Taken."

"But it's a good script," Neeson added. "Akiva Schafer from the world of 'SNL' is co-writing and he's the director. So we'll see. We’re still in the casting process for the other parts, but the script, there’s some very funny laugh out moments."

Nielsen, who died in 2010 at age 84, also had a background in dramatic films before he became known for comedies like "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun." Anderson previously appeared opposite Nielsen in the spoof films "Superhero Movie" and "Scary Movie 3."

The "Naked Gun" reboot will be one of the biggest film projects in years for Anderson, who in 2022 made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in "Chicago." The actress and model is also set to star in Gia Coppola's upcoming movie "The Last Showgirl" opposite Jamie Lee Curtis and Dave Bautista.

"I'm so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela," Coppola previously told Deadline. "I can't wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson join forces in 'Naked Gun' movie remake