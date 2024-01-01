Panthers owner David Tepper appears to toss drink toward fans, viral video shows

In a video that went viral on New Year’s Eve, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was filmed throwing what appears to be the contents of a drink into the stands from his suite at EverBank Stadium.

The video was filmed Sunday from a neighboring suite during the Panthers’ 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. Instagram user Christy Honsberger (c_honsberger) posted the video — without sound — and declined to comment after being contacted by The Observer.

The suites at EverBank Field have windows that apparently can be opened in some cases, and the video shows some substance going outside of the suite after the toss by Tepper.

The TV screen in the press box playing during the video appears to show the replay of the fourth-quarter interception thrown by rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The pick, which was made by Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson, occurred with 3:07 left in the blowout loss. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer is standing to the right of Tepper during the incident but is not involved in it.

An NFL spokesperson provided The Observer with the following comment on the video: “We are aware of the video and have no further comment at this time.”

Requests for comment from the Panthers were not immediately returned.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy states: “Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in’ the NFL. This includes owners, coaches, players, other team employees, game officials, and employees of the league office, NFL Films, NFL Network, or any other NFL business.”

The Panthers’ loss to the Jaguars was their first shutout defeat since 2002. The team also solidified that it would be giving the 2024 first overall pick — which the Panthers earned with an NFL-worst 2-14 record — to the Chicago Bears, per the terms of their March trade up to the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Panthers still have one game left on their schedule — a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday — at Bank of America Stadium.