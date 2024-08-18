PHOTOS: Damaging twister, flash flooding strike southern Ontario

A raucous round of storms across southern Ontario left behind tornado damage and flash flooding in its wake.

Saturday’s activity got off to a rough start when a tornado touched down around the communities of Drumbo and Ayr during the late morning hours.

Drumbo Ayr Tornado August 17 2024

CBC News reported no injuries in the aftermath of the storm, which heavily damaged at least one business and flipped several vehicles in the area.

Experts with the Northern Tornadoes Project will conduct a damage survey to assign a rating to Saturday’s twister.

Ontario Rainfall August 17 2024

The same cluster of slow-moving storms continued into the Greater Toronto Area through the afternoon hours, drenching the region with torrential rainfall that quickly led to pockets of flash flooding.

Multiple accounts on social media reported cars stranded in low-lying areas in Mississauga. Little Etobicoke Creek rose 3.1 metres in under two hours, triggering flooding along its banks.

Toronto Pearson Rainiest Summer on Record

Toronto-Pearson International Airport reported 128.4 mm of rain through 8:00 p.m. Saturday. This makes Saturday the rainiest day ever recorded at Pearson Airport, and this is now the station's rainiest summer ever observed.

Saturday’s flooding unfolds just a few weeks after similar training thunderstorms unleashed major flooding throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

See some of the flooding and damage left behind by Saturday’s storms across Ontario, below.

Small creek that’s usually a trickle in Etobicoke

WATCH: Damage on the ground after tornado touches down in Drumbo, ON

