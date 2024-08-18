PHOTOS: Damaging twister, flash flooding strike southern Ontario
A raucous round of storms across southern Ontario left behind tornado damage and flash flooding in its wake.
Saturday’s activity got off to a rough start when a tornado touched down around the communities of Drumbo and Ayr during the late morning hours.
CBC News reported no injuries in the aftermath of the storm, which heavily damaged at least one business and flipped several vehicles in the area.
Experts with the Northern Tornadoes Project will conduct a damage survey to assign a rating to Saturday’s twister.
The same cluster of slow-moving storms continued into the Greater Toronto Area through the afternoon hours, drenching the region with torrential rainfall that quickly led to pockets of flash flooding.
Multiple accounts on social media reported cars stranded in low-lying areas in Mississauga. Little Etobicoke Creek rose 3.1 metres in under two hours, triggering flooding along its banks.
Toronto-Pearson International Airport reported 128.4 mm of rain through 8:00 p.m. Saturday. This makes Saturday the rainiest day ever recorded at Pearson Airport, and this is now the station's rainiest summer ever observed.
Saturday’s flooding unfolds just a few weeks after similar training thunderstorms unleashed major flooding throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
See some of the flooding and damage left behind by Saturday’s storms across Ontario, below.
Tornado! Near Drumbo now! @weathernetwork #onstorm pic.twitter.com/7Y7dM0Casu
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) August 17, 2024
Significant damage to the Home Hardware in Ayr. @weathernetwork #ONStorm #tornado pic.twitter.com/UA7MaPk09k
— Mark Robinson (@StormhunterTWN) August 17, 2024
#onstorm @weathernetwork Tornado in Ayr @_johnmcdonald14 pic.twitter.com/9kADXFVC1f
— Deb McDonald (@mcdonald_77) August 17, 2024
Car nearly under water #Eglington Ave #Mississauga #onstorm pic.twitter.com/IK0L6UheJf
— Marta Marychuk (@MartaMarychuk) August 17, 2024
Hwy 410 to 403, under the Eglinton overpass, flooding just after 2 PM #onstorm #onwx #trainingthunderstorms pic.twitter.com/56IWRO4Zpi
— Melinda Singh TWN (@WxMelinda21) August 17, 2024
Never seen anything like this #Mississauga #onstorm pic.twitter.com/fUdfGcFhgT
— Marta Marychuk (@MartaMarychuk) August 17, 2024
Small creek that’s usually a trickle in Etobicoke
Old Burnhamthorpe pic.twitter.com/JQYMdVJaZv
— A Moment Captured (@JeffTaylorTPS) August 17, 2024
Driving in this weather is not fun…#onstorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/lIXa09vjJl
— Emmy MW (@emmylou_mw) August 17, 2024