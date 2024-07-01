PJ Harvey plays secret gig for home town

PJ Harvey treated residents from her home town of Bridport, Dorset, to a secret gig ahead of her appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

The singer-songwriter, who lives in the town, played to about 1,500 people at Abbotsbury Subtropical Gardens on the Jurassic Coast.

The gig was a rehearsal of the set list for her Pyramid Stage performance on Friday evening.

The event was kept under wraps, apart from notices posted in Bridport town centre.

The only way to buy tickets was in person from Bridport Arts Centre or Bridport Tourist Information Centre.

The singer and her band played for an hour and a half in the gardens on Thursday.

PJ Harvey grew up near Bridport and remains a resident of the area.

Her performance on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury can be seen on BBC iPlayer.

