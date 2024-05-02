Police clear encampment at UCLA and arrest over 100 pro-Palestine protesters

Police cleared an encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and arrested more than 100 pro-Palestine demonstrators early Thursday morning, according to multiple sources.

The arrests and eviction of demonstrators are in response to a nationwide protest movement pushing universities to divest from businesses that support the war in Gaza, a military campaign Israel has carried out since Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 people on 7 October.

Israel’s stated mission, to dismantle Hamas, has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, and pushed thousands more to the brink of starvation as the nation blocks international humanitarian aid.

A spokesperson with the California highway patrol said dozens of arrests were made. Officer Luis Quintero told KCAL-TV that more than 100 people were arrested as police cleared the peaceful demonstration overnight. An exact number of arrests has not been publicized.

Meanwhile, demonstrators told a local reporter that police were “creating chaos” as they attempted to peacefully demonstrate with “hands up”, and video footage showed chaotic scenes at police used flash-bang stun grenades to disperse protesters.

Police were criticized on Wednesday for allowing counter-protesters to violently attack students, including shooting fireworks into the encampment.

UCLA’s student newspaper the Daily Bruin, posted pictures on social media of a campus building covered in graffiti, scrawled with the words, “Free Palestine”, “Fuck Israel” and a sign in Spanish that said “bendita la resistencia” (blessed the resistance). In spite of the police presence, protesters still appeared on the campus Thursday morning.

Student protests have sprung up across the country since mid-April, when an encampment began at Columbia University in New York. In many cases, the protesters have been met by police and hundreds of arrests have been made.

Brown University was apparently the first to de-escalate protests by ceding to some of protesters demands. The university agreed to a divestment vote in October.