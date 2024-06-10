Power outage causes summer school delays for some Grandview students

Grandview high schools will have a delayed start to summer school after a power outage Monday.

An Evergy outage has affected Grandview High School and the Center for Alternative Instructional Resources, delaying the start of high school summer school sessions, said district superintendent Kenny Rodrequez on X.

Summer school will begin Tuesday at the high schools. Other summer school sessions will continue as scheduled.

It’s unclear when power will be restored or what caused the outage.

This is a developing story.