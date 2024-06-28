Be prepared for heat index values up to 109 degrees until Friday evening

An excessive heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 2:12 a.m. valid for Friday between noon and 7 p.m. The warning is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Hood, Somervell, Johnson and Ellis counties.

Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 degrees expected for a portion of north central Texas from noon today to 7 p.m. this evening.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," explains the NWS.

This warning is in effect until 7 p.m.

Ways to stay safe in the heat according to the NWS

• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Look out for others: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet welfare: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.

• Exercise caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, take additional safety measures.

• Time your activities wisely: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

• Familiarize yourself with warning signs: Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

To ensure safety during outdoor work, adhere to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)'s recommendations by incorporating regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. If someone is affected by heat, immediately transfer them to a cool and shaded area. In an emergency, call 911.

Source: The National Weather Service