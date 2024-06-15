Princess Kate turns heads in Jenny Packham dress amid return for Trooping the Colour event

Princess Kate is back after a five-month hiatus from royal appearances — and her chic style is returning, too.

According to Vogue magazine, The Princess of Wales paired a white dress from British fashion brand Jenny Packham design, which included an oversized black-and-white ribbon, as she tucked her hair under a wide-brimmed hat by Philip Treacy with a. The Princess’s earrings were crafted by jeweler Cassandra Goad.

Princess Kate announced Friday that she would return to royal life for Trooping the Colour on Saturday. She attended the event with her three children. The event is a ceremonial celebration and military parade commemorating the reigning British monarch's birthday, although King Charles III's birthdate falls on Nov. 14.

The princess accessorized her monochrome outfit with white heels, pearl earrings and brooch, and a structured black clutch.

On Friday, Kensington Palace surprised royal onlookers with news of Princess Kate's return in a press release shared with USA TODAY, along with a new photo of Kate.

Princess Kate turned heads in a chic look before the "Trooping the Colour," an annual military parade near Buckingham Palace that marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles, in London on June 15, 2024.

The release accompanied an Instagram photo of Princess Kate, standing underneath a tree in a shaded area, posted to the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

Princess Kate's first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

She has since undergone preventative chemotherapy after her cancer announcement in March and in the Friday statement, she provided an update on her health — and clarified this appearance is not a full return to work, writing that she is "starting to do a little work from home."

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," Princess Kate wrote in the personal message. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

She continued: "My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Princess Kate turns heads in Jenny Packham dress for royal return