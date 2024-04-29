“RHOM”’s Alexia Nepola Feels 'Lost' amid Divorce from Husband Todd but Tries to Remember the 'Beautiful Times'

The Bravo star said she was still in disbelief over Todd's decision to file for divorce

Alexander Tamargo/Getty (L) Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola

Alexia Nepola is in the throes of accepting the end of her marriage.

In an upcoming appearance on her Real Housewives of Miami costar Marysol Patton's Ay Por Favor podcast, the reality star opened up about her estranged husband Todd Nepola's decision to file for divorce earlier this month.

"For the first week, for the first two weeks — actually, still today, it's been three weeks, and I'm still going back in my head like, 'What happened?'" Alexia said while holding back tears in a teaser shared to Instagram.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Alexia Nepola

Related: RHOM's Alexia Nepola Breaks Silence on Husband's Divorce Filing: 'I Am Shocked and Heartbroken'

Though she considers herself a "positive" person and tries to "think about all the beautiful times" they shared, the Bravolebrity, 56, revealed that she was experiencing the five stages of grief.

"And I don't want to have any anger, but I understand that anger is also one of the grieving stations... Oh, stages," she continued. "Yeah. I don't even know what I'm saying. Because I find myself lost."

Despite their decision to terminate their marriage, in another clip, Alexia added that the couple "love each other" and a lack of love wasn't the reason behind their split.

"it's just very sad, I guess we couldn't figure out a way to fix things, and that's why I was in such shock because I'm a fighter, I fight right?" she said. "I was never expecting that, I thought things were good, so it's been really shocking and I'm devastated."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty (L) Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola

Related: RHOM's Alexia Nepola Denies Rumors of Financial Troubles and Reveals the Real Reason She Hastily Moved (Exclusive)

On April 11, Todd filed to end the marriage, records filed in the Miami-Dade County Court show. The news came after the couple denied having financial troubles on season 6 of RHOM — rumors which, at one point, caused Alexia’s costars to wonder if the pair would split.

Hours after the divorce filing news broke, Alexia addressed the matter on her Instagram Stories, saying, "I am shocked and heartbroken Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage."

"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time," she added. "I'm praying for better times ahead."

Related: RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria Marries Todd Nepola: 'Feels Like a Dream'

Alexia and Todd got married in December 2021 after previously pushing the date of their wedding due to COVID restrictions. The nuptials were full of symbolic moments, Alexia told Us Weekly at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” she said. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

She offered an ode to the sea turtles in a 2024 Valentine’s Day post to Todd, featured on Instagram. “No matter what life throws my way, there’s one thing I can be sure of… We belong together. You will always be my Valentine 🐢🐢 I love you forever ❤️❤️” Alexia captioned the photo.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.