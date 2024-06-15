Robert De Niro Reveals How He Hopes to Spend Father’s Day: ‘I Just Like to Have Us All Together’

Robert De Niro, who welcomed daughter Gia in April 2023, has seven children

Rob Kim/Getty Robert De Niro on June 14, 2024

Robert De Niro is all about the family being together for Father’s Day.

During a Q&A with Billy Crystal after the screening for their 1999 film Analyze This at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14, moderator Gayle King asked the actors what their ideal Father’s Day would look like.

De Niro, 80, had a rather wholesome response.

“I just like to have us all together, you know,” the Godfather II star said inside The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios in New York City. “That's the ideal, having them all together [on] Father's Day.”

De Niro has seven children: Drena, 56, Raphael, 47, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, Elliot, 26, Helen, 12, and Gia, 14 months.

Rob Kim/Getty Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro on June 14, 2024

Crystal, 76, had a similar response. “Just to be together and we'll laugh and just be together,” he said.

De Nior has been open about the joys of being a father. In February, De Niro exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about his youngest daughter, Gia, who was born in April 2023. “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet,” he gushed at the time.

“[When I] look at her, everything else goes away,” he added. “So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

He also previously told PEOPLE about the advice he has given his kids.

“For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’” De Niro said in January 2020.

“That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid,” he added. “It’s important for them to find their own lane.”



Elsewhere in the conversation, De Niro also joked about what he would be doing if he wasn’t in the movie industry. “I don't know, I wouldn't have a mansion I guess,” he said.

The Goodfellas actor added that he loves what he’s doing.

“I'm just going to keep going” said De Niro, who starred in 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon and received an Academy Award nomination for best performance by an actor in a supporting role.

