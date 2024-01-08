Roger Daltrey to step down as Teenage Cancer Trust concert curator

Roger Daltrey will step down after organising his final concert series - JONATHAN BRADY/PA

Roger Daltrey, the curator of the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) gigs, has revealed he will be stepping down after this year’s concerts at the Royal Albert Hall.

It comes as this year’s line-up was announced, with acts including Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and The Chemical Brothers set to perform.

Daltrey, 79, has directed every show since his band, The Who, started the TCT concert series back in 2000.

This year, the annual event, taking place from March 18 to 24, will celebrate the work of its founder and curator, who will continue as an honorary patron of the charity.

TCT said that from 2025 it would be working with a series of guest curators on the music shows.

Daltrey said: “The £32 million raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

This year’s events will begin on March 18 with music from Daltrey and The Who, who will perform alongside an orchestra and new wave rock band Squeeze.

An evening of comedy will follow on March 19, with a line-up that is yet to be announced, before The Who return for another performance alongside Squeeze on March 20.

‘Together we will make the night unique’

Then, on March 21, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform with special guests, rock group Blossoms.

Gallagher said: “The TCT continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives.

“Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart.

“Twenty-four years and counting is a triumph in itself. NGHFB will be there en masse. Together we will make the night unique. I’d buy a ticket if I were you.”

On March 22, Scottish group Young Fathers will perform. Then, on March 23, electronic duo The Chemical Brothers will take to the stage before the celebrations culminate in one final concert called Ovation, on March 24.

Roger Daltrey at a Teenage Cancer Trust event in 2014 - MICK HUTSO/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

It will be a commemoration of more than 20 years of gigs, with Daltrey, Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, The Who’s Pete Townshend, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and The Jam’s Paul Weller.

Kate Collins, chief executive of TCT, said: “Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows and – more importantly than that – thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need.

“These concerts have raised over £32 million for specialist hospital wards, nurses and youth workers – ensuring young people in the UK do not face cancer alone – however we urgently need to continue to raise funds to continue our work.

“Roger’s tireless drive has helped Teenage Cancer Trust change the lives of young people with cancer on a scale that was unimaginable at the first show in 2000.”

The Teenage Cancer Trust At The Royal Albert Hall raises funds for the charity, which provides care and support for young people who have been diagnosed with cancer. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday Jan 12.

