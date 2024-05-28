Ryan Phillippe gives shout-out to ex-wife Reese Witherspoon in throwback photo: 'We were hot'

Ryan Phillippe is taking a moment to appreciate the good ol' days, which includes his fashion chemistry with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

Phillippe, who was once married to the "Legally Blonde" star for nearly a decade, shared a playful throwback photo of him and Witherspoon on his Instagram Stories on Monday. The post featured a photo of the former couple standing side by side in chic, striped ensembles.

Phillippe wore a sleeveless, collared shirt with blue and white stripes, while Witherspoon opted for the black-and-white route with an elegant halter dress.

"We were hot and drenched in late ‘90s angst @reesewitherspoon," Phillippe wrote. "Such a cooler time than today."

Ryan Phillippe, right, and then-wife Reese Witherspoon attend the premiere of "The Way of the Gun" at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Aug. 29, 2000.

Although Witherspoon was tagged in the post, the actress has yet to respond to Phillippe’s throwback.

Phillippe and Witherspoon co-starred in the 1999 romantic drama "Cruel Intentions" alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair. The two were married from 1999 to 2007 and share two children: Ava Elizabeth, 24, and Deacon Reese, 20.

Witherspoon went on to marry talent agent Jim Toth in 2011. The couple, who share an 11-year-old son, Tennessee James, announced their divorce in March 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Phillippe shares 12-year-old daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Phillippe and Witherspoon made waves at the 2002 Academy Awards when the actors presented the award for best makeup. During the segment, Witherspoon asked Phillippe if she could read the winner, to which he replied, "You make more than I do. Go ahead."

Witherspoon reflected on the incident during a December 2020 appearance on the "HFPA in Conversation" podcast.

"I forgot that ever happened," Witherspoon said at the time. "He did say that, and no, it wasn’t scripted. He didn’t tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So, I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment."

Witherspoon added that while "gender norms have changed quite a bit" in the last two decades, the few women in Hollywood who make "a lot of money" are still "shamed" for it.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan and Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

