Sandra Oh lands next movie role

Sandra Oh has landed her next movie role in Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari's debut feature Good Fortune.

The film's plot is currently being kept under wraps, though it's been confirmed that Oh will star alongside Ansari, Platonic's Seth Rogen, John Wick's Keanu Reeves and Nope's Keke Palmer.

Ansari shared his excitement at Oh's casting in a statement to Deadline, saying: "Sandra Oh is wonderful and I'm so excited she is a part of our film. I must return to the edit now. Best wishes to all readers."

As well as starring in the Lionsgate movie, Ansari is also directing the project from his own script.

The actor reunites with Parks and Recreation writer Alan Yang to produce the feature alongside Anthony Katagas, with his brother Aniz Adam Ansari and Jonathan McCoy on board to executive produce.

Oh, who is known for her long-running roles in Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy, most recently starred opposite Awkwafina in Quiz Lady.

The Disney+ comedy, which also featured appearances from Barbie's Will Ferrell and Asteroid City's Jason Schwartzman, centred around sisters who had to find $80,000 in order to pay off their missing mother's gambling debts and rescue the family dog.

The actor will next be seen in Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar's spy drama The Sympathizer, which is set to premiere this month.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, the miniseries follows a North Vietnam mole who infiltrates the South Vietnam army and flees to the US near the end of the war.

The series also stars Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr, Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong and Ky Duyen.

Good Fortune doesn't have a release date yet.

