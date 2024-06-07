Shay Mitchell Admits She Doesn't Feel 'Ready' to Watch “Pretty Little Liars” Again: 'My Eyebrows Are Real Thin'

The actress explained why she's hesitant to watch the ABC Family drama she once starred in

Kristy Sparow/Getty Shay Mitchell in Paris in March 2024

Shay Mitchell is not in any hurry to rewatch Pretty Little Liars any time soon.

During an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on June 6, the actress, 37, explained how she recently returned to the Warner Bros. Studio, where Pretty Little Liars was filmed. She also discussed why she's reluctant to watch the show with her two daughters — Atlas, 4, and Rome, 2 — whom she shares with Matte Babel.

“He’s [Matte] like, ‘The day Atlas is old enough, we’re going to watch it back,’” Mitchell says, adding that she doesn’t rewatch the show by herself. “I’m like, ‘My eyebrows are real thin shooting that entire season. I don’t know if I’m ready.'"

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2017, with a cast that included Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Sasha Pieterse and Ian Hardin. On the ABC Family drama, Mitchell portrayed Emily Fields, one of four friends rocked by the disappearance of their clique’s leader Alison DiLaurentis (Pieterse).

Eric McCandless/Freeform/Getty Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse and Lucy Hale in 'Pretty Little Liars'

“I have only fond memories from shooting that, but there are so many great shows that come out. I’m trying to catch up on the new stuff that’s out,” Mitchell explains, adding that she’s also trying to read more these days. “So it’s that whole balance. But one day, maybe I’ll watch a couple episodes. It was a lot. It was 7 seasons. There was a lot of show there, but maybe when the time comes.”

The Beis CEO previously shared her experiences working on Pretty Little Liars during an interview with Byrdie in December 2023, recalling the period when she first landed the role of Emily.

"When I booked the show, I knew I didn't have as much acting experience as the other girls," she told the outlet. "A part of me was scared, but I knew I would eventually figure it out. Do I think my performance was Academy Award–winning? Absolutely not. But f--- it. I did it, and I tried my best. I learned more [working on the show] than I could in any acting class."

While the series helped pave the way for future projects, including appearances on You, Dollface and Velma, Mitchell struggled a bit with being identified with her Pretty Little Liars character.

Shay Mitchell/ Instagram Shay Mitchell with her daughters Rome Babel and Atlas Noa Babel.

"I felt [people identified with my character] a little bit, especially in the early years of Pretty Little Liars, where everyone just talked about Emily. It got to a point where I was like, ‘Okay, but I'm here too, and I can do other things,'" she explained. “I didn't want to be pigeonholed in the acting world of only being able to play one note. So I think social media helped me showcase my personality outside the character I played."

In addition to founding the travel company Beis, Mitchell also has the upcoming travel show Thirst With Shay Mitchell, where she travels the world learning about “drink trends, the best bars and 8,000 years of sipping history," according to a press release.

“From the moment the idea came into my consciousness, it clicked. It is a white space….there are endless travel shows about food but none about drinks,” she told PEOPLE in April.

While the new show takes her on many new adventures, Mitchell says nothing is better than coming home to Atlas and Rome.

“I love to travel, but I also love to come home," she says. "That feeling of walking in your door and sleeping in your own bed... Is there a better feeling?”

Thirst With Shay Mitchell is streaming on Max with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

