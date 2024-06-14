Singer Cole Swindell and Courtney Little Wed in Sonoma, 1 Year After Engagement

The couple has tied the knot following their May 2023 engagement

Madison Emily Hare Photography/@madisonemilyharephoto Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

Cole Swindell and Courtney Little are married!

The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2023, have officially tied the knot a little over a year later. The country music star, 40, and his bride shared the news in a joint social media post on Thursday, June 13.

“The Swindells 6.12.24 🤍,” their Instagram carousel read.

Madison Emily Hare Photography/@madisonemilyharephoto Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

In the first photo, the smiling newlyweds posed in their wedding day attire while standing in front of a floral arch that was placed in front of a pool.

A series of photos followed, including Swindell and Little-Swindell basking in the glory of the Sonoma, Calif., villa where the ceremony was held. For the majority of the images, the “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” singer wore a black country hat.

Many wished the couple well in their comment section, including the official account for Country Music Television.

“Congrats!! ❤️❤️❤️,” CMT wrote.

Madison Emily Hare Photography/@madisonemilyharephoto Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

Their nuptials were celebrated by fans and peers alike, such as Easton Corbin, Greylan James and Luke Combs’ wife, Nicole Combs.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, June 13, Little-Swindell shared multiple Instagram Stories documenting their time together in Sonoma with friends, family and wine!

Swindell also shared his excitement via social media.

“My last single Saturday night,” he tweeted on June 8. In April, he shared another tweet with a video clip of his proposal to his then-soon-to-be bride.

“She gave her heart to Jesus, and He gave her to me” Forever to Me is out now. This one means a lot,” Swindell wrote at the time.

Madison Emily Hare Photography/@madisonemilyharephoto Cole Swindell and Courtney Little

He also thanked pals Greylan James and Rocky Block “for hopping on that last minute bus run to Texas and writing this one with me. Also to Greylan & Jordan Schmidt for getting it just right.”

The black and white video showed a tour bus driving in an open field before Little exited and Swindell got down on one knee.

During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May 2023, the singer said he proposed to Little at the location of their first date — a farm north of Nashville, Tennessee.

"It's hard to put into words how happy I am," Swindell told PEOPLE. "I feel like I'm very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I've missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I'm just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I'm the happiest I've ever been in all parts of my life."

He added that speaking to her father to ask for her hand in marriage made him “probably the most nervous I've ever been.”

"I can't wait to be part of her family. She comes from a good one,” Swindell said.

Read the original article on People.