Slow Horses Gets Season 4 Premiere Date at Apple TV+ — See First Photos

Apple TV+’s Slow Horses finally has a Season 4 premiere date!

The darkly comic spy drama will return with two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 4, TVLine has learned. Single episodes will follow on Wednesdays through Oct. 2.

Season 4 was greenlit in 2022. A previously released logline reveals that the next batch of six episodes will “open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.”

Apple TV+ renewed the series for Season 5 in January, just six days after the Gary Oldman spy drama wrapped Season 3 (on Dec. 27).

Later on, in Season 5, “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend,” Apple teases. “When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

Adapted from the Mick Herron spy novels, Slow Horses is “a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.” Oscar winner Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, “the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.”

Rounding out the cast are Kristin Scott Thomas (as Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (as River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (as Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (as Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung (as the aforementioned Roddy Ho), Samuel West (as Peter Judd MP), Sophie Okonedo (as Ingrid Tearney), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (as Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (as Marcus Longridge) and Jonathan Pryce (as David Cartwright).

Are you looking forward to Season 4 of Slow Horses? Take a look at the photos below, then let us know in Comments.

