Station volunteers awarded for biodiversity boost

Railway station volunteers have been recognised for their work to improve biodiversity and support nature at the site.

Tom Adams and Tanya Ward, who work at Brundall station in Norfolk, received the "Wildlife Friendly" accreditation from Norfolk Wildlife Trust for how well they had presented the station with flora and fauna.

James Hogg, development officer at Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said the project was a "fantastic example of how people can transform nature-poor areas into new nature-rich places".

An ecologist's report said the garden was "brimming with insects in the summer and in a later October visit was still seen to be providing nectar for the last of the season's pollinators".

The biodiversity scheme is run by Greater Anglia and is in partnership with the region's Wildlife Trusts [Greater Anglia]

Mr Hogg said: "The alarming decline in the abundance of wildlife and the plight of species under threat means that just protecting the nature we have left is not enough. We need to put nature into recovery and to do so at scale and with urgency."

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia's customer and community engagement manager, said: "I'd like to congratulate Tom and Tanya at Brundall station on receiving this recognition and thank them for the incredible work that they are doing."

The ecologist's report praised the volunteers for their work, which includes a community garden [Greater Anglia]

