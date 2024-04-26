Strictly's Giovanni calls girlfriend "my beautiful" in tribute post

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has shared a birthday message to his girlfriend Molly Brown.

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer shared an image of himself and the model looking cosy while on a night out together, alongside the sweet tribute.

"Happy bday to my beautiful," he wrote, alongside a princess emoji. "TMABWAW I love you!"

"Love of my life. Thank you baby, TMABW," Molly replied to the post, while several of Giovanni's friends and followers shared their birthday wishes to the model.

Giovanni and Molly went public with their relationship at the end of February, when the model shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account alongside the caption "Amore Mio," which translates to "my love" in Italian.

Molly has since deleted the post from the account; however, judging by Giovanni's birthday tribute, the couple are still going strong.

Prior to his relationship with Molly, Giovanni had been reportedly dating Strictly co-star Jowita Przystał. He has also dated Love Island's Maura Higgins and former TOWIE star Jess Wright.

Alongside personal milestones, Giovanni has also been celebrating professional ones, with the dancer selling out a show at the London Palladium as part of his Let Me Entertain You tour.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Giovanni shared a clip from one of his performances alongside the news that he'd sold out the venue for another year.

"Don't mind me, I'm just a bloke from Sicily, taking in that I have managed to sell out The London Palladium for another year with my OWN SOLO SHOW," he wrote, adding that the show was a "surreal night" for him.

