'Beautiful to see so many people coming together': Behind the scenes of University of Toronto encampment for Palestine

An encampment consisting of over one hundred students set up on the grounds of University of Toronto has entered it's seventh day, drawing both scrutiny and praise from the public and officials.

Closely monitored by students and security and encircled with construction fencing holding banners, those within say they refuse to move unless the university discloses ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

"It's beautiful to see so many people come together from so many backgrounds and perspectives," Erin Mackey, student media liaison tells Yahoo News Canada. "Look around, you see Indigenous elders, we have Jewish students, we have Muslim students and people from all walks of life who felt called to come down."

“There is only one solution, it’s a student revolution,” is one of the chants that rise up from the University of Toronto student encampment Sunday afternoon.



Students say they are standing in solidarity with Palestinians and call for U of T to divest from Israel apartheid. pic.twitter.com/0iszKQ0qNj — Corné Van Hoepen (@Cvanhoepen) May 5, 2024

Why are students encamped on U of T grounds?

Mackey, an undergraduate at the university says the encampment was formed over the university's ties to Israel as its deadly attack on Gaza enters its seventh month.

"We are here at this encampment standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine and demanding that the University of Toronto divest from from the Israeli apartheid," Mackey said. "We are focusing on the University of Toronto and ending their complicity in this genocide.

The encampment sprang up in the campus's King’s College Circle last Thursday, having since tripled in size and is drawing national attention from the public and government officials. Faculty have since joined students in calling for divestment.

Mackey says one of the student's main concerns is where their tuition money is going.

I pay tuition to this institution and they are taking that money and investing it in Israeli companies complicit in this genocide. It's hard to fathom that.Erin Mackey, student media liaison, University of Toronto encampment

Mackey notes that the concept of divestment from Israeli interests in not one born in the past week, but rather, years in the making.

"There's a lot of work that led up to this moment," said Mackey. "Students at U of T have been demanding that the university divest from Israeli apartheid since 2006." She said they were told the university had no interest in committing to divesting.

"I find this pretty horrific and a bad argument considering they have a ethical license policy so all we are asking for is for them to adhere to it."

Mackey says witnessing student action at education centres across Canada and the U.S. marks a watershed moment in history.

A student makes adjustments to her tent. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

How is U of T responding to the encampment?

The University of Toronto has since responded, issuing a press release on May 8 stating that a request went out to dismantle the encampment, however, no action will be taken to limit student's rights to protest.

We have informed encampment participants that unauthorized activities such as encampments or the occupation of University buildings are considered trespassing. Our goal is to find a peaceful resolution, and we are talking to student representatives of individuals in the encampment to achieve this.University of Toronto response to encampment

University of Toronto President Gertler met with the members of Occupy for Palestine on May 3 to hear the student's demands and requests, the release states.

In a response issued Wednesday, the president says health, safety, and security concerns for students remains a top priority, and that he hopes a resolution can be met shortly.

Canadians and government officials respond to encampment

With university encampments making headlines across the nation, Ontario premier Doug Ford shared his thoughts on the U of T encampment when speaking at a Holocaust memorial ceremony at Queen's Park on Monday.

"We need to remove those people ... these universities have to make a move," Ford said.

Canadians are also weighing in on the encampments, with recent polling conducted by Leger suggesting a majority of the population are against encampments on University campuses.

The survey suggests that just 31 per cent of respondents support the protests, which started more than a week ago on campuses like McGill, the University of Toronto and U-Ottawa.

Forty-eight per cent say the encampments should be taken down.

Inside the encampment walls

Those wishing to enter the encampment are met at the gate by screeners and are asked their intention to enter.

Entrance to University of Toronto encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

Inside the encampment, tents dot one section, providing shelter for those encamped, while another section provides food and snacks for protests. On the other side, workshops and conversations are underway.

It's beautiful to see so many people come together from so many backgrounds and perspectives," said Mackey. "You see Indigenous elders, we have Jewish students, we have Muslim students and people from all walks of life.Erin Mackey, student media liaison, University of Toronto encampment

The encampment is the image of solidarity, with traditional knowledge being passed along to various group in workshops, Indigenous hand drumming and studies on the history of the long-standing conflict while community members offer supplies to keep those encamped nourished.

While U of T says they have a high threshold for expression, they will not permit any form of discrimination or harassment, according to a statement.

"When that threshold is crossed, or where there are threats or acts of violence, the University will act to protect and support its community," the statement reads.

Students and visitors conversing inside the encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

How does this encampment end?

Mackey says that school administration have yet to address student demands.

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

"Our goal is to find a peaceful conclusion to the unauthorized encampment on King’s College Circle as quickly as possible," U of T writes in their statement. "Members of the U of T administration continue to be in contact with U of T student representatives of the individuals in the encampment."

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.