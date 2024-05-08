'Beautiful to see so many people coming together': Behind the scenes of University of Toronto encampment for Palestine

As encampments at Canadian education centres grow, Yahoo News Canada takes you inside 'Little Gaza' on University of Toronto grounds

Corné van Hoepen
·Contributor, Yahoo News Canada
Updated ·5 min read

An encampment consisting of over one hundred students set up on the grounds of University of Toronto has entered it's seventh day, drawing both scrutiny and praise from the public and officials.

Closely monitored by students and security and encircled with construction fencing holding banners, those within say they refuse to move unless the university discloses ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies.

"It's beautiful to see so many people come together from so many backgrounds and perspectives," Erin Mackey, student media liaison tells Yahoo News Canada. "Look around, you see Indigenous elders, we have Jewish students, we have Muslim students and people from all walks of life who felt called to come down."

Mackey, an undergraduate at the university says the encampment was formed over the university's ties to Israel as its deadly attack on Gaza enters its seventh month.

"We are here at this encampment standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine and demanding that the University of Toronto divest from from the Israeli apartheid," Mackey said. "We are focusing on the University of Toronto and ending their complicity in this genocide.

The encampment sprang up in the campus's King’s College Circle last Thursday, having since tripled in size and is drawing national attention from the public and government officials. Faculty have since joined students in calling for divestment.

Mackey says one of the student's main concerns is where their tuition money is going.

I pay tuition to this institution and they are taking that money and investing it in Israeli companies complicit in this genocide. It's hard to fathom that.Erin Mackey, student media liaison, University of Toronto encampment

Mackey notes that the concept of divestment from Israeli interests in not one born in the past week, but rather, years in the making.

"There's a lot of work that led up to this moment," said Mackey. "Students at U of T have been demanding that the university divest from Israeli apartheid since 2006." She said they were told the university had no interest in committing to divesting.

"I find this pretty horrific and a bad argument considering they have a ethical license policy so all we are asking for is for them to adhere to it."

Mackey says witnessing student action at education centres across Canada and the U.S. marks a watershed moment in history.

A student makes adjustments to her tent. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)
A student makes adjustments to her tent. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

The University of Toronto has since responded, issuing a press release on May 8 stating that a request went out to dismantle the encampment, however, no action will be taken to limit student's rights to protest.

We have informed encampment participants that unauthorized activities such as encampments or the occupation of University buildings are considered trespassing. Our goal is to find a peaceful resolution, and we are talking to student representatives of individuals in the encampment to achieve this.University of Toronto response to encampment

University of Toronto President Gertler met with the members of Occupy for Palestine on May 3 to hear the student's demands and requests, the release states.

In a response issued Wednesday, the president says health, safety, and security concerns for students remains a top priority, and that he hopes a resolution can be met shortly.

With university encampments making headlines across the nation, Ontario premier Doug Ford shared his thoughts on the U of T encampment when speaking at a Holocaust memorial ceremony at Queen's Park on Monday.

"We need to remove those people ... these universities have to make a move," Ford said.

Canadians are also weighing in on the encampments, with recent polling conducted by Leger suggesting a majority of the population are against encampments on University campuses.

The survey suggests that just 31 per cent of respondents support the protests, which started more than a week ago on campuses like McGill, the University of Toronto and U-Ottawa.

Forty-eight per cent say the encampments should be taken down.

Those wishing to enter the encampment are met at the gate by screeners and are asked their intention to enter.

Entrance to University of Toronto encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)
Entrance to University of Toronto encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

Inside the encampment, tents dot one section, providing shelter for those encamped, while another section provides food and snacks for protests. On the other side, workshops and conversations are underway.

It's beautiful to see so many people come together from so many backgrounds and perspectives," said Mackey. "You see Indigenous elders, we have Jewish students, we have Muslim students and people from all walks of life.Erin Mackey, student media liaison, University of Toronto encampment

The encampment is the image of solidarity, with traditional knowledge being passed along to various group in workshops, Indigenous hand drumming and studies on the history of the long-standing conflict while community members offer supplies to keep those encamped nourished.

While U of T says they have a high threshold for expression, they will not permit any form of discrimination or harassment, according to a statement.

"When that threshold is crossed, or where there are threats or acts of violence, the University will act to protect and support its community," the statement reads.

Students and visitors conversing inside the encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)
Students and visitors conversing inside the encampment. (Credit: Corné van Hoepen)

Mackey says that school administration have yet to address student demands.

The University of Toronto says it sees "a way forward" after meeting with student protesters behind a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus.

"Our goal is to find a peaceful conclusion to the unauthorized encampment on King’s College Circle as quickly as possible," U of T writes in their statement. "Members of the U of T administration continue to be in contact with U of T student representatives of the individuals in the encampment."

Pro-Palestinian activists have also set up tents at McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa, McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Health minister committed to fixing dental-care double standard: hygienists

    OTTAWA — A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity. Reimbursement rates vary from province to province, but the newly launched program pays significantly less for a cleaning that happens at a private hygiene clinic. Now that the program has launched, the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association is

  • Cape Breton Farmers' Market locked out of building in dispute over unpaid property taxes

    The Cape Breton Farmers' Market has been locked out of its building in downtown Sydney, N.S., due to unpaid property taxes.Manager Pauline Singer said the market has struggled financially since the COVID-19 pandemic, but the landlord does not seem willing to work out a payment plan for the tax arrears."We're not hiding the fact that we owe that money," Singer told Cape Breton's Information Morning. "Our priority right now, though, is that all of our vendors' products are locked inside of that ma

  • Older Adults Who Went To School In The '70s Revealed The "Normal" Things That Used To Happen That Nobody Talks About

    "In the late '70s, during the gas crunch, I would take my teacher's caddy and wait in line to get her gas."

  • India envoy says Canada must rebuild brand after international student deaths

    OTTAWA — India's envoy to Ottawa says Canadians need to rebuild the country's brand as a destination for bright minds, lamenting that a number of international students have died after being exploited. High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma told the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations that exploitation is undermining the role Indian students in Canada play in helping both countries advance their technological knowledge. Canada's international student program has come under intense scrutiny after

  • Teachers Are Revealing Parenting "Red Flags" They Notice Right Away When Meeting A Parent Or A Kid For The First Time

    "It tells me that the parents don't care."

  • 3,000 march in Toronto in support of Palestinian people, police estimate

    Thousands gathered in downtown Toronto to show their support for Palestinian people on Tuesday evening.Toronto police estimate that 3,000 people took part in the demonstration against Israeli military actions in Gaza.The "Hands off Rafah!" protest, which began at 6 p.m. outside the Israeli consulate at Yonge and Bloor streets, made its way to the University of Toronto campus. By about 9 p.m., the group reached a pro-Palestinian encampment set up by students.Police said there were no arrests and

  • Compared to past protests, UNC is coming down hard on pro-Palestinian protesters | Opinion

    Student protests have not changed much. But the world around them certainly has. | Opinion

  • Overcrowded schools are a growing problem, but school boards struggling to get new ones built

    As the largest and fastest-growing school district in British Columbia, Surrey's boom is straining its schools, pushing it to try unconventional options to accommodate the surge. Clusters of portable classrooms have become a familiar sight. Some schools have rejected in-catchment students for lack of space. This fall, a third of Surrey's high schools will extend the school day, creating an additional learning period and boosting capacity by 15 per cent. "That's going to be a challenge for both s

  • Some colleges that had been permissive of pro-Palestinian protests begin taking a tougher stance

    Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at the University of Chicago on Tuesday after administrators who had initially adopted a permissive approach said the protest had crossed a line and caused growing concerns about safety. University President Paul Alivisatos acknowledged the school’s role as a protector of freedom of speech after officers in riot gear blocked access to the school's Quad but also took an enough-is-enough stance. “The university remains a place where dissenting voices have many avenues to express themselves, but we cannot enable an environment where the expression of some dominates and disrupts the healthy functioning of the community for the rest,” Alivisatos wrote in a message to the university community.

  • Jewish students say they don't feel safe, as MPs probe antisemitism at universities

    OTTAWA — Jewish students from major Canadian universities appeared on Parliament Hill today to raise the alarm about a rise in antisemitism on their campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war. They appeared alongside several Liberal MPs, including Anthony Housefather, who helped initiate a parliamentary committee study about antisemitism on campuses scheduled to begin Thursday. Housefather cited concerns from Jewish students and faculty who say they are experiencing a sharp spike of antisemitic behaviou

  • Parents are giving up their jobs as hundreds remain stuck on daycare wait-lists in N.L.

    Alexia Pardy always wanted to be a nurse."Straight out of high school, I applied," Pardy says, sitting among a plethora of wagons, trampolines and toys in her Conception Bay South backyard."That was part of my identity. That was part of who I thought I was, or wanted to be. Then I had to give it up."Pardy applied to several daycare wait-lists in 2022, when she discovered she was expecting her second child.Today, over two years later, she still hasn't found a place that will take her toddler — le

  • Pro-Palestinian protest in Amsterdam turns violent after student rally halted

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Police clashed with pro-Palestinian protesters as thousands marched in the Dutch capital on Tuesday, a day after riot police violently broke up an encampment at Amsterdam University. Police were seen using batons against protesters to prevent them from marching past the nearby Holocaust Monument on their way to Amsterdam city centre. When protesters arrived at a central Amsterdam University location, protesters barricaded the narrow canal-facing road in front of the university buildings.

  • Nearly half of Canadians are opposed to university protest encampments, poll suggests

    OTTAWA — A new opinion poll suggests nearly half of Canadians oppose the pro-Palestinian encampments that have cropped up on some university campuses. Just 31 per cent of people who took the Leger survey last weekend said they support the encampments, while 48 per cent were against the demonstrations. About one in five said they don't know. The encampments began more than a week ago, with students demanding their schools publicize and end their investments in Israeli defence companies. McGill Un

  • Trinity protest camp to end after agreement made

    An encampment and blockade on Trinity College Dublin’s campus will end following talks with the university.

  • Trinity students end encampment after divestment pledge

    The students taking part in the protest had vowed to maintain the blockade until the university cuts all ties with Israel.

  • After multiple claims, how are Colorado schools preventing school bus abuse?

    After a disturbing video showed a school bus aide assaulting a special needs student, Denver7 Investigates looked into Colorado's current policies and what parents and advocates want to change.

  • Homeschooled kids face unique college challenges − here are 3 ways they can be overcome

    More than 3 million children in the US are homeschooled. Are they getting a good education?

  • Push for climate education brings students hope for future

    Youth activists pushing for more climate education in Minnesota schools say working with peers to draft legislation gives them hope for a future under threat. (AP Video: Mark Vancleave)

  • High school students, frustrated by lack of climate education, press for change

    Several dozen young people wearing light blue T-shirts imprinted with #teachclimate filled a hearing room in the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul in late February. The high school and college students and other advocates, part of group Climate Generation, called on the Minnesota Youth Council, a liaison between young people and state lawmakers, to support a bill requiring schools to teach more about climate change. Ethan Vue, who grew up with droughts and extreme temperatures in California, now lives in Minnesota and is a high school senior pushing for the bill.

  • Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp and arrest 33 at DC campus as mayor's hearing is canceled

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University early Wednesday and arrested demonstrators, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearin