A survivor's guide to Taylor Swift floor tickets: Lessons from an Eras Tour veteran

STOCKHOLM — Thousands of fans line up each morning ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows hoping to get one of the coveted spots on the open, first-come, first-served arena floor.

In America, fans buy designated seats. Abroad, the floor is like a Southwest flight. There are no assigned seats, and those with VIP tickets nab the best spots since they are let into the arena an hour early.

Unless fans have VIP tickets, they'll probably end up in the mid-to-back sections of the floor, no matter how early they line up. After getting two floor tickets to two shows — one in Paris and one in Sweden — here are my tips for navigating the magic and madness of the ground level.

Like we were in Paris

An hour before Swift's last show in Paris, I and a friend of mine made a last-minute decision to buy $150 floor tickets off StubHub. We went to the arena 10 minutes before the opening act, Paramore, took the stage. At intermission, we stood by the VIP tent. I was able to say hi to "Grey’s Anatomy" star Jessica Capshaw. Twenty feet away, singer Christina Milian sat in a director's chair.

Up above fans noticed Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce, his best friend Ross Travis, actor Bradley Cooper, supermodel Gigi Hadid and rock star Lenny Kravitz in a suite. I could understand why Kelce was in a box. The chaos of fans zooming in on their phone cameras to get grainy shots of his every reaction and waving arm dance moves was nonstop. But I get it, I got one for Instagram when Swift punctuated her 87th — his jersey number — show with a mashup of love songs including one that he inspired: “The Alchemy,” “Treacherous,” “Begin Again” and “Paris.”

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift's Paris concert.

Walking along the back rim of the floor and following Swift as she performed from different parts of the massive catwalk, I felt carefree and untethered. It was liberating not to fear losing a spot. Several fans danced in the less congested area similar to the thousands who danced in theater aisles during the blockbuster release of the concert movie.

Predicting Kelce would come down near the stage during “Karma,” I walked over to the guardrail and waved during the “Midnights” song. He and Swift took a different exit than her dancers, singers and bandmates. My friend had been to the Eras Tour a few times before and said that was his favorite show.

It’s nice to have a friend

In Sweden, I bought a floor seat on the right side of the stage. Hoping to get a closer spot, I camped out. The long wait created a mini community that exchanged friendship bracelets and the latest clown theories while posting videos to Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. My favorite costumes in the Y entrance line were two Reputation clowns wearing scaly dresses and snaky blue boas paired with bright-red clown wigs that made everyone smile. (The joke is Swifties incessantly “clown” the singer will announce the rerelease of her sixth album and she has yet to.)

The shade from Friends Arena blocked the Swedish sun with temperatures in the 70s. The less-than-long merch lines allowed fans to save each other’s spaces to buy $75 hoodies and $45 T-shirts.

With no bags allowed in the arena, fans filled their pockets with only essentials like external battery chargers, wallets, passports and chapsticks.

Patient line waiters drank water early. Two Finnish fans by me said they stopped hydrating a couple hours before doors opened for fear of getting a good place and having to use the restroom.

Thousands of VIP fans entered an hour early, and any hope of getting a stage-side dominion was lost for general admission.

I staked a claim near the railing on the side of the stage base (by the corner of the back screen). Guitarist Paul Sidoti threw guitar picks to fans. Back-up vocalists Kamilah Marshall and Eliotte Woodford waved to admirers between running backstage for wardrobe changes and joining Swift center-stage. Pianist Karina DePiano stayed at the keys the whole concert but danced and sang to every tune. The other bandmates and vocalists were on the opposite, left corner.

Security guards who bordered the stage between the fan barricade and catwalk had stacks of cups and multiple, liter-sized water bottles. They frequently asked if anyone needed hydration. Around the “1989” set two-thirds of the way into the show, Swifties took the guards up on the offer.

Security guard pours water for fan ahead of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

At least four times on Swift's third night in Stockholm, fans were escorted by a guard along the stage to an area where they would get medical attention. One of the four was carried by a guard who asked his cohorts to get the girl water. Outside, the night chill hovered at 54 degrees and inside the arena’s temperature was tepid at best.

Several water stations on the floor included disposable cups with multiple faucets over a bathtub where fans could fill up.

At one point during the acoustic set, Swift paused to ask fans, “Someone in the front row, can you tell me yes or no to this question: When you guys are putting a bunch of flashlights up in a group, does that mean people need help?”

Best seat in the house?

There are advantages to each section of the floor. The diamond part of the stage is the premier spot for the most close interactions with Swift. It gets the rising platform, smoke shooters and bulk of the performances.

The two base corners by the back screen and the catwalk between the back screen and diamond allow fans to see “The Man” set, “Folklore” cottage and famous “Enchanted” look back as Swift exits the “Speak Now” era. It’s also the space where most entrances and exits happen.

The far end of the catwalk is where the “22" hat is given out, where “Love Story” culminates as flashing lights shoot across the entire arena and where Swift begins “The Tortured Poets Department” era with “But Daddy I Love Him.”

After being to multiple shows, I would vie for a seat looking directly at the stage, perpendicular to the back screen. You get the chance to give your legs and back a rest between eras. You have a designated spot, and you can see the entire show including animations.

The open floor offers two options. For the VIP ticket holder, you get a front row vantage of the record-breaking show along with the best photo and video opportunities. But if you’re not in VIP and on the floor, succumb to not getting the best media and dance in your best dress, fearless.

