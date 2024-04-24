‘Touch’ Trailer: Baltasar Kormákur’s Epic Romance Spans Half a Century Looking for a Lost Love

Baltasar Kormákur is back directing — but this time it’s not a survival drama, it’s a romance.

The “Adrift” and “Everest” filmmaker directs Focus Features’ “Touch,” based on the bestselling novel by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson. The film tells a romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, with one widower trying to find his first love who disappeared 50 years ago.

More from IndieWire

Director Kormákur co-wrote the screenplay with novelist Ólafsson. The original Icelandic novel was published by Ecco/Harper Collins in the U.S. in August 2022. The film was shot in Iceland and Japan.

The ensemble cast is led by Egill Ólafsson, Kōki, Pálmi Kormákur, Masahiro Motoki, Yoko Narahashi, Meg Kubota, and Tatsuya Tagawa, with Charles Nishikawa, Sigurður Ingvarsson, Benedikt Erlingsson, Kieran Buckeridge, Ruth Sheen, María Ellingsen, and Masatoshi Nakamura also starring.

Writer/director Kormákur produces along with Agnes Johansen and Mike Goodridge. Kormákur most recently directed 2022’s “Beast” and previously directed on the TV series “Trapped.”

Kormákur is a busy fella, so long as he can work from home. He told Iceland Air that he prefers to stay in his homeland as opposed to Hollywood.

“I love directing. It’s still my passion,” Kormákur said. “I’m preparing an Icelandic film ‘Touch’ that I’m very passionate about. I’ve never felt that I want to leave Iceland and go to Hollywood. I look at myself more as someone who goes sailing for opportunities and comes back home to reap the benefits. I still have my home base, my professional family, which is the Icelandic film community. And I’ve brought a lot of them with me abroad as well, giving them opportunities to work in foreign places and gain more experience, like they wouldn’t have been able to do here at the time. I never wanted to move away and become another Hollywood director. I feel very Icelandic at my core, but I wouldn’t be able to build this up without having gone on that journey.”

Other upcoming Focus Features releases include Pharrell Williams’ Lego-inspired biopic “Piece by Piece,” as well as the long-awaited “The Bikeriders,” which sold to Focus Features in November 2023 after its release was first shelved by 20th Century. Amy Winehouse biopic “Back to Black” is already getting a buzzy reception, while Robert Eggers’ reimagining of “Nosferatu” has made waves with its first look.

“Touch” premieres in theaters July 12. Check out the trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.