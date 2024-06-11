Thousands head to Wales for Pink world tour

Pink resumes her Summer Carnival tour in Cardiff after a break since March [Getty]

American superstar Pink will kick off the European leg of her Summer Carnival Tour on Tuesday as she'll get the party started in front of a sell-out crowd in Wales.

Tens of thousands of fans will arrive in Cardiff ahead of Tuesday's gig, with authorities warning of travel disruption on the M4 motorway, while one railway line out of the city is shut.

The singer will return to the UK for the first time in five years for the show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with a full city centre road closure from mid-afternoon.

She will begin her European leg in the Welsh capital, then head to London, Dublin, Liverpool and Glasgow before nine gigs on mainland Europe.

Pink's performance in Cardiff will be her first concert in Wales since 2019 [BBC]

Triple Grammy Award winner Pink, 44, said she was excited to be back in Wales during the month that the Principality Stadium celebrates its quarter-century.

"It's been way too long since I've been in Wales," added Pink, whose hits include Get The Party Started, Just Give Me a Reason and So What.

The Summer Carnival tour is in support of the singer's ninth studio album, Trustfall, which was released last year, and her first gig since her show in Queensland, Australia, in March.

Who are Pink's supporting acts?

Irish rock band The Script, American singer songwriter Gayle, and the DJ KidCutUp are listed as the special guests.

They will be warming fans up for Pink, whose Summer Carnival tour dates last year saw her singing beside a giant rainbow beach ball while dancers bounced on trampolines.

The Script, fronted by lead singer Danny O'Donoghue, will be among the support acts [Getty]

What time does the show start?

The stadium gates open at 16:00 BST.

KidCutUp is due to perform at 17:30, followed by Gayle at 18:15, The Script at 19:05, and Pink at 20:25.

Pink's set is scheduled to last for just over two hours.

Will the stadium roof be open?

No. According to the Principality Stadium, the roof will be closed for the duration of the show.

Are tickets still available?

The show is officially sold out, but Ticketmaster has a number of resale tickets available on its website, ranging from £115 to £372 each.

All tickets are being issued digitally.

The stadium has advised fans who have bought tickets that they must have access to a smartphone to download the relevant ticketing app before they arrive.

Are there any road closures?

Pink played in Cardiff early in her career at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend [Getty Images]

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed from 07:00.

A full city centre road closure will then be enforced from 15:00 until midnight.

The roads included in this are:

Duke Street

Castle St

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Havelock Street

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to one hour after the concert ends

Trains, buses, parking, park and ride

Fans with tickets are being advised to walk, cycle or use public transport wherever possible.

The M4 motorway is likely to be very busy and drivers are urged to check the Traffic Wales website before setting off.

Event parking is available at Sophia Gardens and the civic centre for a fee.

A park and ride service is being operated by Cardiff council from the Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith. The first bus leaves at 09:00 and fans will be dropped off and picked up from Fitzhammon Embankment, opposite the stadium.

Transport for Wales will be providing extra capacity on trains in and out of Cardiff wherever possible, but said rail services would be very busy.

The Vale of Glamorgan line between Cardiff Airport and Bridgend will be shut while there will be engineering works between Gloucester and Severn Tunnel Junction.

Buses will be diverted due to the road closures. Full details of Cardiff Bus diversions can be found here.

All tickets for Pink's Cardiff concert are being issued digitally, the stadium has said [Getty]

Can I take my bag into the show?

Small bags and handbags no larger than a sheet of A4 paper are allowed in, but the stadium has said waiting times for fans with bags will be longer.

In addition, there are a number of things that you cannot take into the stadium - including professional cameras or audio/video recording devices, selfie sticks, lasers or flash lights, pyrotechnics, glass and flags.

A full list of what can and cannot be taken into the stadium can be found on the Principality Stadium's website.

Where is Pink playing in the UK in 2024?

Pink's Cardiff date is the first of her 18 shows in Europe, with nine in the UK and Ireland, before she returns to the United States in August.

So other than Cardiff, where else and when is Pink playing in UK and Ireland in 2024?