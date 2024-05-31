TriStar Television Label Shut Down By Sony, Jennifer Turner & Nicole Norwood to Depart

After a nine-year revival, Sony’s TriStar Television label is being phased out again. Its two top executives, EVP Jennifer Turner, who ran the unit for the past two and a half years, and SVP Nicole Norwood, will be departing the studio. TriStar Television has no current series on the air. Its development slate will be taken over by Sony Pictures Television’s drama development team.

This marks the second such move of centralizing development under Katherine Pope since she became President of Sony Pictures TV in July 2022. The TV studio’s other boutique label, Gemstone, was folded into SPT in November 2022.

After being dormant for more than a decade, the TriStar Television brand was revived in 2015 as a boutique production unit within Sony Pictures Television run by Suzanne Patmore Gibbs. She led the division until her sudden death in 2018, evolving it into a place focused on female-driven projects in front and behind the camera. TriStar TV was without a topper for 10 months before TriStar’s film head Hannah Minghella took it over in January 2019 for nine months until she left for Bad Robot.

Since then, TriStar TV went through two other leaders, Kathryn Busby, who subsequently left to become President of Original Programming for Starz, and Turner, with the label’s mission evolving into championing diverse, authentic characters and underrepresented voices.

Over its current nine-year run, the TriStar TV generated six series, Prime Video’s Good Girls Revolt, Hulu’s Shut Eye, Prime Video’s The Last Tycoon, Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and AMC’s Lucky Hank .

News of TriStar TV’s shutdown was first reported by THR.

