UK News Anchor Was “Determined To Finish Bulletin” After Becoming Unwell Live On Air

UK news presenter Rageh Omaar is recovering at home this weekend, after becoming unwell live on air during Friday evening’s bulletin.

Viewers of ITV News took to social media to express their concern after Omaar appeared to struggle with reading the autocue and made a brief farewell at the end of the program.

More from Deadline

After some critics pointed out it was clear Omaar was suffering and should have been replaced in the anchor seat, ITV News released a statement from the presenter, saying:

“I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern. At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”

An ITV News spokesperson said: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News at Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing.

“Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family. We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”

Omaar, who is 56, is a regular anchor for the flagship news program, is also the broadcaster’s international affairs editor and presents the current affairs show On Assignment from around the world.

He previously worked as a foreign correspondent for the BBC, where he became a familiar face on British screens during the second Gulf war in 2003. His live reports from rooftops while missiles flew overhead earned him the nickname “the Scud stud.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.