University protests have generated misinformation online. Here's what's true and false.

The large-scale anti-war protests at many universities in the U.S. immediately garnered the attention of national news networks and social media users alike. What started as a single protest at Columbia University quickly spread to universities across the country, as demonstrators gathered within encampments to demand their schools sever all financial ties with Israel and Israeli companies.

Some social media users have misrepresented the nature of the protests, falsely linking them to violent flyers and outdated photographs, while others have inaccurately described the universities' responses to the demonstrations.

Here's a roundup of fact-checks about the university protests from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team.

Claim: It’s now illegal to protest in Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas

Our rating: False

The First Amendment guarantees Americans the right to protest. The claim is a mischaracterization of a case in which an appellate court ruled a protest organizer could be held liable for an attendee assaulting a police officer. The case did not ban protesting. Read more

Claim: Harvard University raised Palestinian flag in place of US flag

Our rating: False

Student protesters, not the university itself, raised the Palestinian flag, according to school officials and media reports. Read more

Claim: Image shows protestors blocking Jewish people from entering Columbia University in April 2024

Our rating: False

The attempted comparison falls flat since the color photo doesn't show the April 2024 protests. It was taken during a separate pro-Palestinian protest at Columbia University in October 2023. There's no evidence the protestors in the 2023 photo were blocking access to the college campus. Read more

Claim: Columbia University canceled all in-person classes until end of semester (on April 23)

Our rating: False

This is a misrepresentation of the school's updated class guidelines. The university president announced that all classes would be held remotely on April 22 because of protests, but most classes were subsequently switched to hybrid or in-person for the remainder of the semester. Read more

Claim: Image shows 'rape is resistance' flyer distributed at Columbia protest

Our rating: False

The photo of the flyer has been circulating on social media platforms since at least March 11, more than a month before students set up a protest camp at Columbia University. A university official said he was not aware of any such flyers being distributed. Read more

Claim: Video shows pro-Palestinian rallies held in response to student suspensions at Columbia University

Our rating: False

The video is miscaptioned. It shows pro-Palestinian demonstrations that were held in Norway before students at Columbia University set up a protest camp. Read more

